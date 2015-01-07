* Eight thematic texts released
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 7 The European Union made public
on Wednesday confidential papers being used to negotiate a free
trade deal with the United States, an unprecedented step to
deflect criticism from anti-globalisation campaigners that
Brussels is drawing up the world's largest trade deal in secret.
The eight thematic texts, which set out Europe's position in
areas ranging from sanitary rules to investment in small
companies, do not cover all areas of discussions and not all the
ideas set out will necessarily be included in the deal.
But their release marks the most significant step by the
European Union in its public relations battle with a broad array
of campaigners who are determined to block the proposed
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
"There are lots of myths and misconceptions floating around
about what we want to achieve and what is not in the agreement,"
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference,
detailing the decision to take this step for the first time.
A final deal, which could be concluded at the end of this
year, will contain 24 chapters and Malmstrom promised to
continue to publish the European Union's papers as progress is
made and always after they have been shown to the United States.
Free-trade advocates say the trade agreement will create a
market of 800 million people, create millions of jobs and serve
as a counterbalance to Russian and Chinese power.
Political parties and campaigners from across Europe opposed
to the deal, who have unified under the banner 'Stop TTIP', say
an accord will undermine European food and environmental laws
and allow U.S. multinationals to bully EU governments into doing
their bidding.
Prominent EU lawmaker Ska Keller, the deputy leader of the
multinational Greens bloc in the European Parliament, said the
transparency initiative remains "a paper tiger" and that the
accord is still being negotiated behind Europeans' backs.
But Malmstrom defended her decision not to release more
papers, particularly on sensitive areas such as tariffs, where
EU officials have said they want to protect European beef
farmers.
"You need to have a certain secrecy," Malmstrom said.
Negotiating papers on energy also remain confidential, which
EU officials said reflects difficulties in finding common ground
with Washington on securing future U.S. oil and gas exports.
Final agreed texts will remain confidential until an
agreement is reached, the EU said.
Negotiations for the TTIP were launched in July 2013 and
officials are seeking a deal that goes well beyond trade to
remove barriers to businesses, in what will be the broadest deal
of its kind worldwide.
This year will be crucial to making progress before U.S.
President Barack Obama leaves office, but so far nothing has
been agreed. Each side has accused the other of trying to
protect specific industry interests.
