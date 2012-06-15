BRUSSELS, June 15 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy will host a phone call on Friday between the leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Britain to prepare for next week's meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrial nations, his spokesman said on Friday.

"Van Rompuy will host a call of the European participants of the G20 on Friday afternoon," the spokesman said. "This is to coordinate the positions of the European participants ahead of the G20 meeting."

The call will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

G20 leaders will meet in Los Cabos, Mexico on June 18-19. Their conversations will be dominated by the European debt crisis.