* Rule-change aimed at funds that fund start-up firms
* New "passport" to aid venture capital investment across EU
BRUSSELS, March 12 The European Parliament voted
on Tuesday to change EU rules to make it easier for venture
capital funds to invest in start-up businesses across the
27-country bloc.
The change, which introduces a special EU "passport" for
funds that invest in new small enterprises, is part of a broader
push to make European law more growth-friendly by cutting the
regulatory burden on some types of investment or lending.
By lifting the requirement on venture capital funds to apply
for approval to operate in each EU country where they are
active, it should become easier for such groups to invest and
raise funds across the European Union.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, called on investors to "seize the new
opportunities as a matter of urgency".
His remarks underscore the sense of alarm among political
leaders as the euro zone remains in economic recession, in the
face of falling investment and slack consumer spending.
In addition to the bleak economic outlook, small businesses
are finding it increasingly difficult to borrow from banks, who
are reigning in lending after the collapse of a credit bubble.
"These new EU initiatives will increase opportunities for
innovative start-ups or social businesses to find capital,"
Barnier said in a statement. "Better funding for smaller
companies is key for Europe's economy."
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Andrew Roche)