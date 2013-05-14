BRUSSELS May 14 Visa Europe, the European
licensee of Visa Inc., has offered to halve its inter-bank
credit card fees to 0.3 percent for four years to end a European
Union antitrust investigation and stave off a possible fine.
The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that
the proposed cut meant Visa Europe's fees would be on the same
level as rival MasterCard, and about 40-60 percent lower
than at present.
The EU antitrust authority said those interested in the
matter will be able to comment soon on Visa Europe's offer,
which came after the Commission told the company that its
cross-border credit card fees harm competition between banks and
lead to higher consumer prices.