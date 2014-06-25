BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 25 European Union
antitrust regulators are poised to clear Vodafone's
7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) proposed takeover of Spain's
largest cable operator Ono unconditionally, three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"There are no issues, the deal will be cleared by the
European Commission without conditions," said one of the people,
who declined to be named because the Commission's decision is
not public yet. The other two sources said they have the same
expectations.
The deal is the latest in the telecoms industry and marks
Vodafone's third acquisition of a European fixed-broadband asset
in two years.
($1 = 0.7355 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Kate Holton; editing by Barbara
Lewis)