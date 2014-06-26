(Removes extraneous RIC code)
By Foo Yun Chee and Kate Holton
BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 25 Vodafone is set to gain
unconditional EU approval for its 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79
billion) bid for Spain's largest cable operator Ono as
regulators do not have competition concerns, three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal is part of a wave of consolidation in the telecoms
industry and is the British firm's third acquisition of a
European fixed-broadband asset in two years.
Telecoms providers say more mergers are necessary to offset
falling revenues and to secure the funds to upgrade
infrastructure for fast-speed broadband.
Buying Ono will enable Vodafone to better compete with
Spanish market leader Telefonica. Vodafone's 25 percent
share of the Spanish mobile market is expected to increase by
almost two percentage points after the deal.
The people said the European Commission has not demanded
concessions from Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile
operator.
"There are no issues, the deal will be cleared by the
European Commission without conditions," said one of the people,
who declined to be named because the Commission's decision is
not public yet. The other two sources said they have the same
expectations.
A Commission official and Vodafone declined to comment. The
EU antitrust watchdog has set a July 2 deadline for its
decision.
($1 = 0.7355 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Kate Holton; editing by Barbara
Lewis and Louise Heavens)