BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Partly nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) gained EU regulatory approval for its 4.35-billion-euro ($5.68 billion) bailout on Wednesday after presenting a restructuring plan to ensure its long-term viability.

"I welcome the bank's objective to focus on its core business of providing services to the local and regional Volksbanken," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Volksbanken was granted 1.25 billion euros in capital injections, 3 billion euros in liquidity guarantees and 100 million euros in an asset guarantee, as part of its bailout following adverse investments in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and other bad loans.

Under the restructuring plan, Volksbanken will significantly reduce its balance sheet, restrict its activities to its core business of providing liquidity management services and intermediation in accessing capital markets.

It will also stop its real estate activities and some corporate financing and investment portfolios, and also sell non-core subsidiaries. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)