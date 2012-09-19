BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Partly nationalised Austrian
lender Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) gained EU regulatory
approval for its 4.35-billion-euro ($5.68 billion) bailout on
Wednesday after presenting a restructuring plan to ensure its
long-term viability.
"I welcome the bank's objective to focus on its core
business of providing services to the local and regional
Volksbanken," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a statement.
Volksbanken was granted 1.25 billion euros in capital
injections, 3 billion euros in liquidity guarantees and 100
million euros in an asset guarantee, as part of its bailout
following adverse investments in eastern Europe, losses on Greek
debt and other bad loans.
Under the restructuring plan, Volksbanken will significantly
reduce its balance sheet, restrict its activities to its core
business of providing liquidity management services and
intermediation in accessing capital markets.
It will also stop its real estate activities and some
corporate financing and investment portfolios, and also sell
non-core subsidiaries.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
