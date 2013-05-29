(Refiles to add missing text)
* ECJ Advocate General argues for dismissing VW Law case
* Court adviser believes Germany upheld ECJ ruling
* Legal opinion seen as embarrassing defeat for Brussels
By Christiaan Hetzner
BERLIN, May 29 Germany looked set to win victory
over the European Commission to preserve state influence at
carmaker Volkswagen on Wednesday, after an adviser
to the EU's highest court rejected the European Commission's bid
to overturn the so-called VW Law.
While the final ruling is not expected until later this
year, the preliminary advisory decision is a painful setback for
the Commission. For years it has been locked in a battle with
Germany over the 1960 law that gives the state of Lower Saxony a
veto over fundamental decisions at VW such as mergers and
acquisitions, even though it only has a 20 percent voting stake.
"The Commission has embarrassed itself on an issue that has
practically no relevance. This looks to be a clear victory for
Germany," said NordLB analyst Frank Schwope.
Brussels dragged Berlin in front of the European Court of
Justice (ECJ) for a second time in 2011, demanding that the last
surviving element of the VW Law be repealed - that any
shareholder with 20 percent or more of the ordinary voting
shares can veto major decisions about the company's future.
But on Wednesday the ECJ's Advocate General, Nils Wahl, said
in a written opinion that the judges should dismiss the
Commission's demand that Germany be fined for failing to repeal
the veto right following an ECJ court ruling in 2007.
That ruling had decided that the combined effect of the 20
percent blocking power in conjunction with a separate 20 percent
cap on individual voting rights had violated EU laws, but did
not explicitly rule on whether the veto alone was illegal.
Wahl said Germany had thus fully complied with the ECB's
2007 judgement by eliminating the voting cap and Lower Saxony's
right to directly appoint two delegates to the company's board.
"The Advocate General further points out that the purpose of
the present proceedings is not to determine whether the
provision on the blocking minority, considered on its own,
infringes EU law, but only whether Germany has complied with the
2007 judgment," the ECJ said in a statement.
Under German corporate law the veto right is usually set at
25 percent but it can be lower. In the case of VW, however, it
implicitly granted a blocking minority to Lower Saxony, home to
five of the six western German VW manufacturing plants.
Lower Saxony applauded Wednesday's preliminary ruling as
"groundbreaking", while VW union leader Bernd Osterloh described
it as "a good day for the workers of Volkswagen".
A spokeswoman for Internal Markets commissioner Michel
Barnier said Brussels believes Germany still hasn't fully
complied and awaits the court's final judgment.
ECJ judges are expected to rule on the case in the next few
months. Wahl's opinion is not binding, though the judges follow
such recommendations in a majority of cases.
Even if the ECJ were to rule in favour of the Commission,
removing the supermajority would have few implications for
Volkswagen, long protected from a hostile takeover by the 1960
law.
Nearly 90 percent of VW's voting stock, the ordinary shares
, are in the hands of three strategic shareholders -
Porsche, Lower Saxony and the Gulf state of Qatar.
Most outside investors hold only an economic interest in VW
through the more liquid preference shares.
($1=0.7779 euros)
(Additional reporting by Brussels newsroom; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)