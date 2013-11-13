LONDON/BRUSSELS Nov 13 European Union antitrust
regulators are monitoring metals warehousing, a spokesman said,
stopping short of following U.S. counterparts in conducting
inquiries into access and cost problems caused by storage
backlogs.
Metals consumers and U.S. lawmakers have accused some
warehouse owners registered by the London Metal Exchange (LME)
of concentrating metal in certain locations, artificially
inflating waiting times to boost rents for warehouse owners and
causing metal costs to rise.
"We are monitoring the situation," the European Commission
spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, said on
Wednesday.
In August the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
subpoenaed a number of major metals warehousing firms, including
Glencore Xstrata, seeking documents and communications
from the last three years for an inquiry into complaints about
inflated metals prices.
After news of the CFTC probe, the European Parliament asked
EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia five questions in August,
including whether the Commission is considering a similar
investigation.
In written replies last month, Almunia said the watchdog
cooperates with U.S. regulators on antitrust matters in all
industries and the commodity markets in particular.
"However, in order to protect the integrity of its
monitoring and enforcement activities, the Commission believes
that it would not at this stage be appropriate to comment on any
action that might be taken in either Europe or the United
States," Almunia wrote in his replies posted on the European
Parliament website.
The U.S. Department of Justice started a separate
preliminary probe into the metals warehousing industry in July,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Aiming to appease its critics and head off regulatory
scrutiny, the LME announced plans last week to slash the maximum
queues for metal, increase its powers to act against market
abuse and review its agreement with warehouse owners.
Britain's regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, worked
closely with the LME on the plan and said it was a step towards
increasing transparency in the metals market.
LME warehouses hold 5.4 million tonnes of aluminium, but it
is concentrated in only two locations <0#MALSTX-LOC>. Two-thirds
of the total is piled up in sheds in Detroit and the Dutch port
of Vlissingen.
The European regulator looks at cartels, price-fixing,
market-sharing and monopoly behaviour. It has investigative
powers and can impose fines of as much as 10 percent of global
revenues on companies found in breach of EU competition law.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas in London and Tom Koerkemeier in
Brussels; editing by Jane Baird)