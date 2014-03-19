* Commission says will consult public about new law
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, March 19 The European Union's
executive pledged on Wednesday to improve access to clean water
across the region, responding to a 1.9-million-strong petition
from citizens demanding recognition of their right to water.
The "Citizens' Initiative" is the first time ordinary
Europeans have been able to influence legislation and provides a
rare glimpse as to what many people expect of Brussels as the
region prepares for EU elections.
The move follows a groundswell of opposition, from Germany
to Portugal, to any sell-off of water supplies, a move citizens
fear could push up prices or even result in cut-offs if they
cannot afford to pay them.
"Europe's citizens have spoken, and today the Commission
gave a positive response," said Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President
of the European Commission.
"Water quality, infrastructure, sanitation and transparency
will all benefit ... as a direct result of this first-ever
exercise in pan-European, citizen-driven democracy."
The success of the initiative, which required citizens to
register their passport number when signing the petition, is
likely to be followed by others including a movement demanding
action to protect the human embryo.
The European Commission, which drafts legislation for the
28-country bloc, said it would consult with the public about
changing EU law. But The Right2Water campaign said its response
was limp.
"The reaction of the European Commission lacks any real
ambition," said Jan Willem Goudriaan, vice-president of
Right2Water. "I regret that there is no proposal for legislation
recognising the human right to water."
Late last year, the Right2Water campaign submitted its
proposal that this right should be enshrined in EU law and that
public, not private companies should provide water.
More than half of its signatures came from Germany after the
campaign received a lift when a local comedian argued against
water privatisation on television, reflecting wide public
concerns over the selling-off of water companies.
Gerald Haefner, a Green lawmaker in the European Parliament,
was also critical of the EU executive's plan and said it must
outline what steps it would take.
"The Commission's response is vague and it must be swiftly
followed up with concrete proposals," he said.
The citizens' initiative, designed to bring lawmaking closer
to the EU's 500 million people, requires 1 million signatures
across at least seven EU countries - although it does not
guarantee new legislation.
Some are rejected at the outset, including a campaign to
have the European anthem sung in Esperanto, a made-up language
that proponents believed would reinforce a common European
identity.
