* Some 95 percent of all sites met minimum EU standards
* Less than 2 percent of sites rated poor
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 20 Europe's inland and coastal
waters have become cleaner and nations such as heavily-indebted
Greece and Cyprus boast some of the most pristine bathing spots,
according to this year's EU report on water quality, published
on Wednesday.
Compiled annually by the European Environment Agency, the
latest report on bathing waters finds six nations rated
"excellent": Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, and
Malta.
The three nations with the highest number of poor sites were
France and Spain (3 percent of sites in both) and Italy (1.9
percent). In percentage terms, the worst countries were Estonia
(6 percent), Ireland and the Netherlands (both around 5
percent).
Some 95 percent of sites surveyed met minimum standards in
the report for 2014, an increase of 0.5 percentage points
compared with 2013.
Overall the report monitored 21,000 inland and coastal
bathing waters across the European Union and in EU neighbours
Albania and Switzerland.
Less than 2 percent were rated as having poor bathing water
quality, associated with pollution from sewage or agricultural
waste, which could cause illness if people swim in it.
A remaining 3 percent were not classified because of
insufficient data.
While Europe's waters have become cleaner, the overall state
of nature is a major challenge.
(editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Jeremy Gaunt.)