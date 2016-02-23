BRUSSELS, Feb 23 - U.S. money transfer services provider
Western Union has been questioned by antitrust regulators
over its activities in Europe, the company said on Tuesday.
"Western Union is cooperating with the European Commission
following a request for information on the company's business in
Europe," spokesman Daniel Diaz said in an email.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said the antitrust
authority was closely monitoring competitive conditions in the
money transfer market.
The Commission is checking allegations that Western Union
colluded with banks to drive out smaller rivals in the money
transfer market, Bloomberg cited two unnamed sources as saying.
Western Union said there was strong competition in the
market coming from digital operators, mobile operators, mail and
courier services, prepaid cards, travel cards as well as ATM
transfers.
