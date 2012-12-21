BRUSSELS Dec 21 EU-funded researchers may have
found a way to ease your festive hangover by replacing the
chemical preservatives in wine that can lead to headaches.
European academics, winemakers and food researchers have
discovered two extracts contained within wine to replace sulphur
dioxide, a natural chemical which preserves wine but can trigger
headaches and asthma attacks in those allergic to it.
"European researchers have made progress towards finding an
alternative to adding sulphur dioxide to red wine and other
foodstuffs, such as dried fruit, holding out the hope of making
future festive seasons healthier for millions," said the
European Commission, which contributed 3 million euros to the
project that started in 2009.
Consumer tests of the first red wines made using the
extracts showed that wine lovers noticed no difference to
standard wines.
A project spokesman said they are keeping the names of the
extracts secret for now.
Next month, the researchers will uncork another batch of
wines bottled in May and if further consumer tests are
successful, the licensing process for the product can start.
The project also found ways to replace sulphur dioxide in
dried fruits where it is used to prevent them from turning brown
or mouldy.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Paul Casciato)