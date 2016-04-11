BUDAPEST, April 11 Hungary opposes a European
Union plan to equalise pay between seconded and local workers as
it would pose an "unacceptable competitive disadvantage" to
Hungarian companies, a government spokesman said on Monday.
Poland also rejects the proposed changes put forward by the
EU executive and hopes to block them together with other poorer
countries in the bloc, Polish diplomatic sources said last week.
The number of seconded or "posted" workers, employed in one
EU state but temporarily sent to work in another, has jumped in
recent years. There were some 1.9 million posted workers in the
EU in 2014, the most recent data shows.
Employers are not now obliged to pay posted workers more
than the minimum wage in the host country, which leads to
underpayment of posted workers and competition between firms
employing seconded or local workers. The European Commission has
proposed equalising the pay of the two categories.
"The planned measure would be disadvantageous to us, and
would threaten the jobs of tens of thousands of Hungarians, for
example those truck drivers working in the international road
haulage sector," the government spokesman said.
He said the planned measure would oblige foreign companies
to pay higher wages to workers than local firms, which could
still pay wages between the minimum wage and the average wage.
"This would bring about an unacceptable competitive
disadvantage for Hungarian companies," the government spokesman
said, adding that several other Central European countries
thought the planned changes "do not serve national interests."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Tom Heneghan)