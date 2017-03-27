By Farah Salhi
BRUSSELS, March 27 The European Commission said
on Monday it would give free international trips to up to 7,000
school students, stopping far short of a call by the European
Parliament to hand InterRail tickets to all the EU's 5.4 million
18-year-olds.
The Commission said it had earmarked 2.5 million euros
($2.7 million) to offer an initial 5,000 young people the chance
to visit another European country.
The Parliament last year passed a resolution calling for all
18-year-olds to be given free InterRail tickets, which,
typically, are month-long passes allowing young people to travel
across Europe's rail network at will.
"The Commission has estimated that such an initiative would
cost between 1.2 and 1.6 billion euros ($1.30-$1.74 bln) a year.
This kind of funding is currently not available," the Commission
said.
The centre-right European People's Party, which led the
parliamentary initiative for free rail travel, called the
programme announced by the Commission "a missed opportunity".
Participants in the project, a one-off initiative to mark
the 30th anniversary of university exchange programme Erasmus,
must choose the most environmentally sustainable method of
transport, the Commission said.
Young people can apply before June 30 through online
exchange programme eTwinning for travel between August 2017 and
the end of 2018. Tickets could be worth up to 530 euros ($575).
(Reporting by Farah Salhi; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Andrew Roche)