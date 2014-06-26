BRUSSELS, June 26 Music trade association Impala
has asked European Union antitrust regulators to intervene in a
row with Google Inc's YouTube over its paid streaming
music service, saying some conditions demanded by the company
were anti-competitive.
YouTube, the world's most popular online video website, last
week unveiled plans for the new service, which it said would
provide new revenue for the music industry. It is aiming to
launch it by the end of the summer.
However, the proposal has drawn criticism from some music
trade groups, worried that YouTube may potentially block the
content of certain labels from appearing on its free,
ad-supported website unless they sign up to the new service.
Echoing protests from the Worldwide Independent Music
Industry Network, Brussels-based Impala said that YouTube's
conduct was anti-competitive.
"YouTube is insisting on extracting a package of rights that
no other partner could get away with. The terms appear to
seriously undervalue existing deals in the marketplace with
other business partners," Impala said in a statement.
"They also appear to include a highly controversial 'least
favoured nation' clause, as well as provisions regarding
delivery of content that restrict the freedom of labels and
their artists to decide how to handle releases and marketing
such as exclusives. This goes far beyond what would be agreed
with any other service," it said.
Impala, which represents more than 4,000 independent music
labels and national associations of indies across Europe, took
its grievance to the European Commission on Thursday.
Commission officials and Google did not immediately respond
to emails for comment.
Impala also asked the EU competition watchdog to issue
interim measures against YouTube because the company "has
threatened to start removing independent content from its
platform 'within days', according to press reports".
"within days', according to press reports".