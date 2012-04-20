STRASBOURG, April 20 The European Parliament on
Friday condemned Argentina's decision to expropriate a
controlling stake in oil company YPF from
Spanish-owned Repsol and urged the executive European
Commission to consider reprisals.
In a resolution approved by a vote of 458 to 71, politicians
"deplored" the decision by Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez, calling it "unilateral and arbitrary".
Madrid has already threatened retaliation over the move and
a senior Spanish official said on Thursday the European Union
would intervene on Spain's behalf over the seizure.
The parliament urged the Commission to use "all the
available settlement tools within the World Trade Organisation
and G20" to react to the seizure, which it said failed to follow
the country's "obligations stemming from international
agreements".
The nationalisation could affect talks underway on a trade
deal between the EU and the Mercosur bloc of Latin American
countries led by Brazil and Argentina, as well as the system of
preferential tariffs Argentina benefits from in dealing with the
EU, the resolution said.
Referring to the "deep friendship which links the EU and the
Argentine Republic", the parliament also urged Fernandez's
government to "renew dialogue and negotiation".