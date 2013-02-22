Feb 21 The European Commission's 18-month long
antitrust probe into yen and euro interbank rates has been
broadened to include Swiss franc-denominated swaps, posing a
significant regulatory threat to financial institutions under
scrutiny, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The commission can impose a maximum penalty of 10 percent of
a company's total revenue for each rate fixing case it is
involved in, the Financial Times reported on its website.
So a bank implicated in all three rate fixing cases could
face fines of up to 30 percent of total revenue, the financial
daily said.
On Friday, the European Union's competition commissioner
Joaquin Almunia will stress his determination to pursue the
cases in a speech intended to serve as a warning to financial
institutions holding out against antitrust authorities, the
Financial Times reported.
The paper, citing people involved in the probe, said the EU
is informally exploring the potential for settlements but some
companies are reluctant to open discussions over what they see
as unfounded allegations.