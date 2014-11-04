Nov 4 Euler Hermes Group SA :

* Successfully completes legal restructuring into single Belgian risk carrier

* Completed rationalization of its legal structure by merging two of its main remaining insurance companies -located in France and Germany - into its risk carrier in Belgium, Euler Hermes SA

* Entity is supervised by national bank of Belgium