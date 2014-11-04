BRIEF-Bryn Mawr trust reports definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby
* Bryn Mawr trust announces definitive agreement to acquire Hirshorn Boothby
Nov 4 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* Successfully completes legal restructuring into single Belgian risk carrier
* Completed rationalization of its legal structure by merging two of its main remaining insurance companies -located in France and Germany - into its risk carrier in Belgium, Euler Hermes SA
* Entity is supervised by national bank of Belgium
* Net interest income for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $8 million compared to $7.5 million for same period last year