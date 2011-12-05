FRANKFURT Dec 5 French credit insurer Euler Hermes aims to maintain its pricing power on insurance products in anticipation of a tougher economy in 2012, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"We can pay claims only when the pot is large enough," Wilfried Verstraete told the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.

"If prices sink and the economic situation turns in the course of 2012, then as an insurer we would only be able to react by reducing risk," he said.

Verstraete expressed concern about economic developments next year, saying that financial markets wanted to see concrete action, rather than just summit meetings and promises.

"We have great faith in our profitability in 2012," he said.

"However, the general economic situation is developing very negatively, in our view," he added.

Many companies had hoped for a reduction in credit insurance prices, given low claims in 2011 and strong profitability at Euler, which is 68 percent owned by Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer.

"Clients cannot demand that we cut prices because of low damage claims in 2011," Verstraete said.

"We won't limit covers as long as conditions correspond to what we've assumed in our price calculations," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Erica Billingham)