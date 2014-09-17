BRIEF-Jinzi Ham sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 272.1 pct to 300.7 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 272.1 percent to 300.7 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 70 million yuan
Sept 17 Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to increase registered capital of its retail unit by 570 million yuan(92.86 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u70VvQ
(1 US dollar = 6.1385 Chinese yuan)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment