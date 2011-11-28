* Latest in line of Russian companies mulling listing

* Lack of domestic demand a problem - Russia's Pankin

* Polyus Gold still awaiting decision on move

* Putin's committee to decide in 2012 on Polyus (Adds more quotes from Pankin)

By Katya Golubkova and Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, Nov 28 Eurasia Drilling is aiming for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, becoming the latest in a line of Russian firms lured by the prestige, higher visibility and ability to secure acquisition currency that London offers.

A wave of Russian companies is seeking premium listings, with some large enough to seek inclusion in the FTSE-100 Index.

Mining companies Polymetal and Evraz recently started trading as premium companies. Russian potash miner Uralkali has also said it is considering a full stock market listing in London next year.

Eurasia is Russia's largest drilling company and services the country's multi-billion dollar oil and gas industry. It currently trades in London in the form of global depositary receipts.

"It's a goal for us but not a requirement," Kim Kruschwitz, vice president of Eurasia Drilling, told Reuters at a conference organised by the London Stock Exchange, when asked whether Eurasia was considering a premium listing.

"We think it would be a good way for us to go because it will allow us to become (part of) an index," Kruschwitz said. "We think it's an excellent source of liquidity."

Asked if Eurasia would consider trying to join the FTSE-100 Index, Kruschwitz said: "Certainly, the 250".

Russian companies moving to London are typically seeking a higher international profile, greater liquidity, a broader shareholder base and better long-term access to capital markets.

"It has been challenging for Russian companies to raise capital, when they want to and on the terms they wish to, without accessing international capital markets," said Michael Cole-Fontayn, CEO of depositary receipts at BNY Mellon.

RUSSIA'S PROBLEM

While a number of Russian companies have their shares traded on London's main market, the vast majority are in the form of global depositary receipts, effectively a certificate of foreign ownership of a Russian domestic share.

Moving to a premium listing requires a significant free float and more exacting standards of corporate governance, but brings with it access to additional tracker funds which follow the index.

"Lack of (domestic) investor demand is a problem for us," Dmitry Pankin, the head of Russia's Federal Financial Markets Service told the same conference in London.

"Still the role of our pension funds, insurance companies, are not comparable with the situation in the developed world," Pankin said. "Also, we cannot say that retail investors are playing a huge role in our financial markets.

Pankin said Russia was also planning to dismantle a restriction placed on the proportion of shares Russian companies can place abroad, as of January 2013.

"We think the barrier is not working properly so companies which would like to place more shares just start a legal entity outside of Russia," he said.

Russia has aims of being a global financial centre, and attracting investors and capital to Moscow is key to that goal.

"The real challenge for Russia is to get transactions funded, oversubscribed and successfully completed without dependence on international capital, and then we will really see the Russian market coming into its own," said Steve Kale, head of Russia and CIS equity capital markets origination at Citi.

POLYUS STILL DELAYED

Among other companies seeking a premium London listing is gold miner Polyus Gold, although its plans have been delayed by a Russian government commission led by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Polyus, part controlled by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said in October it had failed to win approval from the Russian government for its proposed move to London's prestigious FTSE 100 index because the government commission that evaluates potential foreign investment in Russia had delayed a decision.

"The issue was not considered today," Andrei Tsiganov, deputy head of Russia's cartel office, told reporters. "The Commission decided at its last meeting to extend the deadline by three months. Those three months have not expired."

It comes just months after Prokhorov's sudden exit from Russian politics following an acrimonious clash with the Kremlin.

"If you are a company looking to do a premium listing (in London) you are turning your back on the Russian equity capital markets and portraying yourself as an international company," said Kale at the conference.

That can work, depending on the structure of a company's business, its motivations and relationships with the Russian government, he said.

"As we have seen with Polyus, sometimes it doesn't work, at least thus far," said Kale. (Reporting By Katya Golubkova, Kylie MacLellan, Darya Korsunskaya and Megan Davies. Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Cowell)