June 20 Eurasia Mining Plc :

* Entered into agreement pursuant to which its wholly owned subsidiary Eurasia Investments Limited ("EIL") will acquire, from Rustenburg Platinum Mines

* Agreement to buy remaining 50 percent of Urals Alluvial Platinum Limited ("UAP") which it does not already own

* Transaction will provide EIL with a 100 percent interest in UAP which holds PGM projects in Russia, including 171 sq km license area at W Kytlim which contains near to production-ready state approved platinum reserves

* Agreement is conditional on RPM Cyprus and members of Anglo American Platinum Group obtaining South African Exchange control approval