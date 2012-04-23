April 23 French investment group Eurazeo
is considering the sale of its 52.2 percent stake in
ANF Immobilier after receiving unsolicited expressions
of interest in the real estate company.
Eurazeo has retained investment bank Lazard to study
"various possible sale options," Eurazeo said in a statement on
Monday.
"As of today, no decision has been taken in relation to
whether any such sale should be made, nor to the scope of any
such sale and, most particularly, to any terms," Eurazeo said.
ANF Immobilier owns real estate in downtown Lyon and
Marseilles and a portfolio of 168 hotels in France, with an
overall value of 1.57 billion euros ($2.06 billion).
Eurazeo has a portfolio of assets valued at almost 4 billion
euros, including stakes in French hotel group Accor
and vouchers company Edenred. It invested in ANF
Immobilier in late 2004 and has three seats on the board of
directors.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)