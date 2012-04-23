April 23 French investment group Eurazeo is considering the sale of its 52.2 percent stake in ANF Immobilier after receiving unsolicited expressions of interest in the real estate company.

Eurazeo has retained investment bank Lazard to study "various possible sale options," Eurazeo said in a statement on Monday.

"As of today, no decision has been taken in relation to whether any such sale should be made, nor to the scope of any such sale and, most particularly, to any terms," Eurazeo said.

ANF Immobilier owns real estate in downtown Lyon and Marseilles and a portfolio of 168 hotels in France, with an overall value of 1.57 billion euros ($2.06 billion).

Eurazeo has a portfolio of assets valued at almost 4 billion euros, including stakes in French hotel group Accor and vouchers company Edenred. It invested in ANF Immobilier in late 2004 and has three seats on the board of directors. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)