PARIS Nov 12 French financial holding company
Eurazeo said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks to
buy board game maker Asmodee in a deal that gives the company an
enterprise value of 143 million euros ($192 million).
In a statement, Eurazeo said it would invest around 102
million euros in the French company, which distributes card
games and board games including Time's Up and Jungle Speed,
while Asmodee's managers and founders would reinvest about 13
million euros.
The transaction is still subject to consultation with staff
representatives and regulatory approval, Eurazeo said.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)