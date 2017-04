Nov 12 Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo and Bridgepoint purchase the remaining Foncia securities held by BPCE Group

* Acquisition, performed equally by Eurazeo and Bridgepoint, represents a consideration of 185 million euros

* Transaction should be completed at the end of November

* As a results Eurazeo and Bridgepoint will jointly and equally hold the entire share capital of the Foncia Group