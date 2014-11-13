PARIS Nov 13 Eurazeo says in a statement on Thursday:

* Q3 sales up 5.1 percent on comparable basis to 1.49 billion euro ($1.85 billion)

* Says net asset value stood at 68 euro per share at end Sept, down 2.8 percent from June Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud)