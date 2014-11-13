BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
PARIS Nov 13 Eurazeo says in a statement on Thursday:
* Q3 sales up 5.1 percent on comparable basis to 1.49 billion euro ($1.85 billion)
* Says net asset value stood at 68 euro per share at end Sept, down 2.8 percent from June Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: