BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
PARIS Nov 13 Eurazeo Chief Financial Officer speaking on a conference after results on Thursday:
* Denies reports that it could sell its stake in Moncler
* Planning for IPO of Elis in early 2015 and not in autumn 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: