SE Asia Stocks-Singapore marks 5th straight winning month, Indonesia ends higher

By Chris Thomas May 31 Singapore's shares edged up on Wednesday, clocking their fifth straight winning month, while Indonesian stocks also rose in the session, extending their gains to the fourth consecutive month. Asian markets were buoyed by data showing the manufacturing sector in China grew faster than expected in May on robust construction and infrastructure investment. While China's PMI data has had a short-term effect on the Southeast Asian markets, it does not