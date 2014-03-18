PARIS, March 18 Eurazeo said it agreed
to invest 285 million euros ($397 million) in Spanish fashion
label Desigual to take a 10 percent stake in the company through
a capital increase to help it fund its expansion.
The Barcelona-based brand said in January it was
accelerating its expansion in Europe and emerging markets and
hoped to achieve 1 billion euros in sales this year, up from 828
million last year.
Desigual has gained a reputation for bright garments and
bold marketing, offering free clothes to shoppers who arrive in
their underwear to special sale parties.
Desigual was founded in Ibiza in 1984 by Swiss designer
Thomas Meyer, previously the company's sole shareholder.
($1 = 0.7188 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)