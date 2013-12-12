Sri Lankan rupee falls on dlr demand from banks; stx edge down
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
PARIS Dec 12 French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would buy back 5.1 pct of its capital for a cost of 181 million euros. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
SHANGHAI, March 28 China stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about tightening liquidity conditions after the central bank refrained from injecting short-term funds into the banking system for the third session in a row.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.