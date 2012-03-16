PARIS, March 16 French financial holding
company Eurazeo forecast a significant improvement in
earnings this year, after swinging to a net loss in 2011 because
of low capital gains from disposals and one-time depreciation
charges.
The company said on Friday its net asset value had risen to
57.2 euros per share as of March 8 from 51.3 euros on Dec. 31.
That was down from 70.1 euros on June 30.
Eurazeo reaffirmed its goal to achieve a net asset value of
100 euros per share as of 2015.
Its net loss last year was 97.5 million euros ($127
million), compared with a profit of 135 million the previous
year, it said.
"The good outlook for all of our companies allows us to
project a significant improvement in earnings as of 2012," chief
executive Patrick Sayer said.
($1 = 0.7651 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)