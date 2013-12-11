PARIS Dec 11 French investment firm Eurazeo said on Wednesday it expected luxury down jacket maker Moncler's share offering to bring it proceeds of nearly 270 million euros ($372.34 million) if an overallotment option is exercised.

Italy's Moncler priced its stock market listing at the top of the range earlier in the day, after strong demand from investors attracted by the brand's global growth prospects.

($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Keiron Henderson)