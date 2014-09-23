PARIS, Sept 23 French financial holding company Eurazeo said on Tuesday it has around 700 million euros in cash available after its wholly-owned unit Ray Investment sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in electrical equipment supplier Rexel.

The sale of 20.9 million Rexel shares raised around 320 million euros, Eurazeo said in a statement.

Eurazeo, which had invested in Rexel in 2012, multiplied its initial investment by nearly 2.3 times during the period, it said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)