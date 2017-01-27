GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Union said it was confident its cooperation with Turkey on migration will continue to hold firm, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Friday.
Turkey's foreign minister said earlier in the day that Ankara could cancel a bilateral deal with Athens on returning migrants from Greece to Turkey, a key element of the broader EU-Turkey deal on migration.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Perceived safe-haven yen benefits from risk-averse sentiment