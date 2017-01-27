BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Union said it was confident its cooperation with Turkey on migration will continue to hold firm, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Friday.

Turkey's foreign minister said earlier in the day that Ankara could cancel a bilateral deal with Athens on returning migrants from Greece to Turkey, a key element of the broader EU-Turkey deal on migration.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)