FRANKFURT Nov 14 The European Central Bank is
demanding an overhaul of the system for setting market interest
rates in the euro zone in the wake of a scandal that engulfed
banks setting the rival Libor benchmark rate.
In its response to a European Commission consultation on the
future of the 'Euribor' rate, the ECB and the 17 national
central banks under its umbrella said the system needs more
transparency and actual data instead of just banks' estimates.
There is "significant scope for Euribor reform," the bank
said.
Euribor, the euro interbank-offered rate, and its larger
counterpart the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) are
Europe's key gauges of how much banks pay to borrow from peers.
The two rates underpin swathes of financial products from
Spanish mortgages to derivatives contracts in London.
Regulators are plotting a way forward after manipulation of
Libor led to fines of $450 million for Barclays,
hardening resolve for a regulatory overhaul of the methods used
to set the price of credit.
Anti-trust authorities are still investigating possible
manipulation of the Euribor.
Amid a collapse in interbank lending following the financial
crisis, the ECB said Euribor reform should first address
short-term fixes for the benchmark to regain confidence and then
move on to more complete reform in the longer term.
"In the short term, the focus should be on improving the
governance process, as well as on providing a clear road map for
both the regulation and supervision of Euribor," the ECB paper
said.
"An increased reliance on transaction-based figures in the
calculation of Euribor should be beneficial... at a later
stage."
The ECB, however, shied away from offering to supervise the
system, saying that European Securities and Markets Authority
(ESMA) and European Banking Authority (EBA) are better placed
than itself, as this would limit conflicts of interest.
Moreover, the central bank urged cooperation at the European
and global level to ensure consistency.
It proposed setting up a system of 'Chinese Walls' within
banks, which would minimise risk of improper influencing of
rates.
"Introducing changes to the legal nature of the Euribor Code
of Conduct for contributing panel banks to make it binding"
should be analysed further, it said.
As this step could be tricky - it could discourage banks
from participating as they could face legal sanctions - the ECB
proposed limited sanctions, such as suspension from the panel.
At the same time, eligible banks should be encouraged to
participate, and even the option of compulsion should be
considered.
In the longer term, Euribor should move toward a more
transaction-based approach, where estimates could still play a
role.
"One promising solution may be represented by the option to
combine transaction-based data with survey-based estimates," the
paper said.
It rejected scrapping Euribor in favour of an alternative,
referring to long-standing contracts and saying such a change
could "entail significant legal and financial stability risks".
Moreover, it is important that, despite a rise in
collateralised lending, there is a need for a benchmark rate for
unsecured funding costs.