By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 2 Barclays Plc agreed to
pay $94 million to settle U.S. antitrust litigation in which
investors accused 11 banks of conspiring to manipulate the
benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and related
derivatives.
The London-based bank is the first defendant to settle,
according to court papers filed late on Friday in federal court
in Manhattan.
Kenneth Feinberg, a prominent mediator who helped broker the
accord, said in an affidavit "this first and early settlement
with Barclays provides plaintiffs with a precedent and
settlement structure that may encourage other interested
defendants to settle."
Barclays' preliminary settlement requires court approval.
Other defendants include BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup
Inc, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG
, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Rabobank BA, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, Societe Generale SA and UBS AG. The
electronic broker-dealer ICAP Plc is also a defendant.
Barclays spokesman Mark Lane declined to comment.
Representatives for the other defendants declined to comment or
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The plaintiffs included the California State Teachers'
Retirement System, or CalSTRS, one of the world's largest public
pension funds.
Vincent Briganti, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called the
Barclays settlement an "ice-breaker," and said his clients are
focused on pursuing their remaining claims.
Euribor is the euro-denominated equivalent to Libor, a
benchmark for setting rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars
of debt, including for credit cards, student loans and
mortgages. Banks use such rates to determine the cost of
borrowing from one another.
The defendants were accused in the proposed class action of
violating the Sherman Act, a U.S. antitrust law, by conspiring
to rig Euribor and fix prices of Euribor-based derivatives from
June 2005 to March 2011 to benefit their own positions.
Barclays reached $453 million in settlements with U.S. and
British regulators in June 2012, admitting it manipulated Libor
and Euribor.
Several other defendants have reached similar settlements,
including Deutsche Bank's $2.5 billion accord in April and UBS'
$1.5 billion accord in December 2012.
The European Union in December 2013 fined several banks a
combined 1.7 billion euros - $2.3 billion at the time - to
settle rate-rigging charges.
Feinberg has overseen programs to compensate victims of the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill,
and a program to compensate owners of General Motors Co
vehicles with defective ignition switches.
The case is Sullivan et al v Barclays Plc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02811.
