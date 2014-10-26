LJUBLJANA Oct 26 Slovenia's state-owned banks NLB and NKBM have failed an ECB stress test with a joint capital shortfall of 65 million euros in adverse scenario, the Bank of Slovenia said on Sunday.

It said in a statement both banks would cover the shortfall from their profits as both have improved profitability in 2014. A third bank on the list, SID banka, passed the stress test.

NLB and NKBM were rescued by the state in December when the government narrowly managed to escape an international bailout by injecting more than 3 billion euros in the local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)