LONDON Jan 15 A number of oil-producing
countries will see rating downgrades if there is no rebound in
crude prices, and prolonged deflation in the euro zone could
have a similar impact on its indebted states, Fitch said on
Thursday.
The price of crude oil has fallen to near six-year lows in
recent weeks, deepening recessions in countries like Russia and
putting severe downward pressure on inflation across the globe.
In the euro zone, prices are now falling for the first time
since the depths of the financial crisis. The trend has revived
concern about how countries like Italy, where growth is already
barely perceptible, will be able to cut their debts.
"There will be material ratings impact if euro zone
deflation persists and persists for a long period of time,"
Eileen A. Fahey, the firm's chief credit officer, said at a
conference in London. "We would expect first pressure on the
peripheral countries where there are high levels of debt to GDP
that will worsen."
Fitch's view, alongside that of the other two main agencies
of Standard & Poor's and Moody's, is crucial because investors
often steer away from bonds deemed as low quality.
The three played a major role in the euro zone crisis as
their rapid downgrades of countries like Greece, Ireland and
Portugal saw investors dump those countries' bonds, leaving them
little option but EU and IMF bailouts.
Earlier, Ed Parker, one of Fitch's top sovereign analysts
said there were also likely to be further ratings cuts for oil-
producing countries if there was no turnaround in slumping crude
prices.
He said the chances of cuts were particularly high if
prices, now hovering just above $47 a barrel, didn't climb back
above $50.
Venezuela, Latin America's biggest oil producer, was slashed
to 'CCC' last month. Russia was cut to BBB-, the cusp of 'junk'
on Friday.
Asked what would take it below that threshold, Parker said:
"It would really be more of the same - if oil prices fail to
recover from current lows, if we see an even deeper and longer
recession and we see more financial sector turmoil."
"That will certainly make it that much harder for Russia to
stay investment grade."
Fitch is next due to review Russia on April 17.
