LONDON Jan 15 The euro zone's debt-strained
countries are likely to see credit rating downgrades if the
region suffers a prolonged spell of deflation, one of rating
agency Fitch's top analysts said on Thursday.
"There will be material ratings impact if euro zone
deflation persists and persists for a long period of time," said
Eileen A. Fahey, the firm's chief credit officer during a
conference presentation.
"We would expect first pressure on the peripheral countries
where there are high levels of debt-to-GDP that will worsen."
