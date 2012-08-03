LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Here are details of syndicated bond issues mandated in the European market this week.

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - EAA, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, rated Aa1 (negative)/AA-/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, LBBW and UBS Investment Bank for its forthcoming Euro benchmark. The transaction will be launched and priced following a series of investor meetings in August.

LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) has mandated Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and NORD/LB for a EUR250mn increase of its EUR500mn Mortgage Pfandbrief, rated Aa2 (Moodys), due 20 June 2017. This will bring the total deal size to EUR750mn. The tap will be immediately fungible on settlement date 08 August 2012. Issued under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme. The transaction will be priced in the near future, subject to market conditions.

LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - The Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), rated Aaa/AAA, has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup for a new Global US dollar transaction. The issue will have a maturity of 30 years and is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FSA/ICMA stabilisation.

LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - National Australia Bank, rated Aa2/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and NAB to lead manage a new 10-year euro senior unsecured benchmark. The deal will have an August 2022 maturity and IPTs have been set at 115a vs m/s. The deal will be priced later today.

LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - National Australia Bank (NAB), rated Aa2/AA-, has mandated HSBC as sole-lead on its forthcoming AUD 5yr eurobond issue, to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - Transport for London rated Aa1 (neg) /AA+ (stable) has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International and HSBC as Joint Bookrunners for its proposed 10Y GBP denominated transaction. The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. FSA/ICMA Stabilisation.

LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - Swedish Export Kredit (SEK), rated Aa1/AA+, has mandated Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to lead-manage its forthcoming USD250m 3yr FRN which is being marketed in the 3m Libor +50bp area, for pricing later today.

LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - America Movil, rated A2/A-/A, on Monday named Deutsche Bank as sole lead for a 29-year sterling denominated bond, setting initial price thoughts in the area of 165bp over Gilts.