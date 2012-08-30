LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond
issues in the European bond market on Thursday:
Corporate activity has dominated today, despite widening
indices.
Finnish utility Fortum Oyj, rated A2/A, has priced its
EUR1bn 2.25% 10-year deal at MS+65bp, the tight end of revised
mid-swaps +65/+70 talk from initial price thoughts in the 70bp
area.
Holcim Finance US, guaranteed by Swiss cement maker Holcim,
on Thursday priced a EUR500m no-grow eight-year bond, struggling
not be overshadowed by a bumper four-tranche euro and sterling
issue marketed by much higher-rated Siemens on the same day.
Books grew to in excess of EUR2bn, allowing leads to revise
guidance to MS+120-125bp from initial plus 130bp area, before
pricing at +120bp with a 2.625% coupon. HSBC, Santander, SG and
UniCredit were leads.
German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Thursday opened
order books on a dual-tranche three-and 30-year
sterling-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in range of
Gilts +95-100 and Gilts +90-95 for the respective parts. The
company, rated Aa3/A+, mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank and UBS to run the deal and for pricing later on Thursday.
Siemens has set the size of the two- and long seven-year
tranche of its euro transaction at EUR400m and EUR1bn
respectively, a lead on the deal told IFR on Thursday and will
price at MS-10bp and MS+20bp respectively. Earlier, the spread
on the shorter tranche was revised to MS-5bp area, from IPTs in
the +5bp area. Barclays, BAML, DB, GS and SG are leads on the
euros. The 7.5yr is coming at MS+20bp, the tight end of where it
was initially being touted - at MS+20-25bp.
CLS Holdings said the offer period for its 5.5%
sterling-denominated retail bond, which commenced on August 22,
will close today, Thursday 30 August at 0900GMT. The
subscription period was originally scheduled to close on
September 4. The bond issue will be no less than GBP50m in
aggregate principal.
Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG), rated BBB- by S&P, on
Thursday opened books on a 6.25% September 2020 bond. The offer
period will last until September 12 before the transaction is
settled on September 19, lead manager Canaccord Genuity said in
a statement.
British helicopter maker GKN Holdings plc, rated Ba1
(positive) by Moodys, BB+ (stable) by S&P and BBB- (stable) by
Fitch, has mandated Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and the Royal Bank
of Scotland to arrange a series of pan-European investor
meetings, commencing Tuesday 4th September. A capital markets
transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.
In FIG, Rabobank, rated Aa2/AA, is in the market with a
3-year GBP250m senior FRN deal, via BAML, Nomura and Rabobank.
The coupon is 3mL+60bp. Guidance has been set at 3mL+62bp.
Pricing is scheduled for today.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has mandated Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SEB itself to
arrange investor meetings/calls in Europe ahead of a potential
Tier 2 offering. The issuer will meet with investors early next
week with a view to doing a deal soon after.
Deutsche Bank has mandated Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale for a eight-year EUR500m
mortgage Pfandbrief. Expected to be Friday's business.
Already priced today includes a RUB500m tap of the 7.5% July
2014 from EIB and a EUR510m OTP Mortgage Bank 2.5-year FRN via
BNPP, at 3mE+400bp.
SocGen (A2/A/A+) today priced a CNH500m 2yr Dim Sum at 4.15%
coupon and yield via ANZ and SG CIB. Books closed in excess of
CNH700m with 50 accounts participating. By geography, Hong Kong
took 59%, Taiwan 22%, Singapore 9% and Europe 9%. By type, asset
managers took 33%, private banks 28%, banks 22%, insurers 13%
and others 4%.
ALREADY IN PIPELINE
SSA
The Government of Aruba has mandated Credit Suisse and UBS
Investment Bank to organize a series of fixed income investor
meetings in Europe and the U.S., during the week of September 3,
bankers told IFR on Wednesday. A US Dollar-denominated 144a/Reg
S capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market
conditions, they added.
FIG/COVERED
Storebrand Boligkreditt mandated Commerzbank, Danske Bank
and DNB to jointly lead manage a EUR250m Norwegian covered bond.
The offering will be 100% backed by prime Norwegian mortgages
and is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's. The deal will be
launched in the near future subject to market conditions.
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG mandated
Bayern LB, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ bank, HSBC and UniCredit to
conduct an investor roadshow at the end of August
ANZ National Bank Ltd, rated Aa3/AA-/AA- all stable,
appointed Barclays to arrange a series of European investor
meetings to commence on Monday 27 August. A debt capital markets
transaction may or may not follow subject to market conditions.
The deputy chairman of Russian state bank VEB, rated
Baa1/BBB/BBB, said they may bring a CHF250-300m Swiss deal, as
well as USD500-750m worth in Russian roubles in H2 2012.
CORPORATE
SP Manweb plc, a regulated electricity distribution
subsidiary of Scottish Power, rated Baa1 by Moody's, BBB+ by
S&P, has mandated HSBC and RBS to arrange a series of fixed
income investor meetings, commencing Monday September 3. A
capital markets transaction may follow subject to market
conditions.
UK power and gas group Scottish & Southern (A3/A-) has
mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley to lead a European roadshow
ahead of a potential PNC5 hybrid bond transaction. The investor
meetings are due to commence on September 3.
Telstra, rated A2/A, has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Lloyds Bank to arrange a series of
pan-European investor meetings, commencing September 3, sources
told IFR on Tuesday, adding that a capital markets transaction
may follow, subject to market conditions.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV (NR/NR), a world Leader in the
agribusiness space, has mandated Citigroup, Credit Suisse and
HSBC for a potential issuance of hybrid capital securities,
which may follow a series of investor calls subject to market
conditions, sources told IFR on Tuesday.
SAP is widely tipped to be preparing a September bond issue,
following in A.P. Moller-Maersk's footsteps, which like the
Danish shipping conglomerate is unrated but boasts a strong
credit profile and benefits from widespread name-recognition.
KESKO Corporation has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea
Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings
commencing on 27 August. A debt capital market transaction may
follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by IFR Markets)
