LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - US credits are back in the good graces of euro corporate investors, who have been left disgruntled with home-grown names after suffering steep losses from the negative headlines at Volkswagen and Glencore.

September was a savage month. The average spread for European corporates widened 25bp to 160bp over mid-swaps, but euro paper from their US peers widened just 5bp to 170bp, according to data from Twentyfour Asset Management.

Now investors expect a new wave of US corporates taking advantage of the outperformance - especially in the run up to lift-off on rates from the US central bank.

"Investors will continue to favour US investment grade names given the strength of the US economy and the relative stability of these issues," Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at Twentyfour said.

Outright rates remain significantly lower in Europe than in the US, and those differentials will only increase as monetary policy outlooks diverge.

"US issuers will pay the elevated premiums that Europeans are not prepared to right now," one syndicate manager said. "They will just come and take it out of the market, especially ahead of an expected Fed rate hike."

COMING BACK AROUND

US corporates uncovered a sweet spot at the start of the year and made the most of it, issuing nearly 50bn in the single currency.

The flow stopped in the second quarter as borrowing conditions soured, but also because deals from high profiles names such as Berkshire Hathaway tanked in the secondary market.

That 3bn deal from Warren Buffett's conglomerate in March proved to be the high-water mark, flopping in the aftermarket with the 1.125% 12-year portion widening over 20bp from its swaps plus 42bp launch spread in less than six weeks.

The next month saw only 3.4bn price from two deals, a sharp fall after a total of 27bn raised in the first quarter.

AUTO WOES

Since April, European corporate spreads have widened an average of 43bp on a mid-swaps basis, while spreads for US issuers have risen 35bp.

"Where US corporates were initially the underperformers, the European companies, especially the auto sector, which is 80% German, have underperformed those substantially," Shannon said.

"Investors with US names in their portfolio from earlier in the year will be glad they kept them in."

Spread levels in addition are expected to be relatively appealing versus comparable European supply, especially from lesser known US names that will compensate with wider pricing, investors reckon.

"Providing we see some stabilisation, investors will be keen to pick up more paper from good quality US corporate names. There are still advantages to owning these credits, such as diversifying portfolios," Jean-Marc Delfieux, head of credit portfolio management at Tikehau Capital said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)