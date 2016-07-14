* Bulk of seniors in four CLO deals pre-sold

* Norinchukin mulls investments after CVC pull-back

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - European CLO investors have been left chasing scraps in the primary market, after the bulk of more than 900m in senior bonds was "hoovered up" by just a few buyers.

Sources say none of the four live deals in the market are offering Triple A notes, signalling the paper was placed with a handful of accounts already.

Blackstone's GSO is marketing its Griffith Park CLO via Barclays, while 3i Debt Management is out with Harvest XVI via Credit Suisse. Axa Investment Managers is also in the market with Adagio V CLO via JP Morgan, and Alcentra is circulating its latest Jubilee CLO via Morgan Stanley.

The senior notes on all four deals are understood to be at 130bp area - although some market players expect at least one to tighten into the high 120s.

While the senior paper totals some 923.5m across the four deals, most is not being made available to the broader market, sources said.

"It does feel like it's literally one or two accounts hoovering up all this paper," said one investor.

The European CLO market has seen an influx of Triple A demand in recent months, most of which has come from large Japanese and US buyers with appetite for big-ticket purchases.

The likes of BTMU and JP Morgan's Chief Investment Office have been among those that have picked up significant chunks of euro senior paper.

Japanese cooperative lender Norinchukin Bank is also widely expected to soon begin investing in the European CLO market for the first time since the global financial crisis.

This week, it emerged that Norinchukin stalled its return, pulling out of a CVC euro CLO on the back of the UK's decision to quit the European Union.

But sources told IFR the behemoth lender is mulling investments in at least two of the four upcoming European CLOs, signalling that a broader market recovery and a hunt for yield may have persuaded the group to overcome these jitters.

The strong bid from many Japanese buyers has been driven by generous yields and attractive swaps in the asset class, which have provided a welcome reprieve from negative-yielding Japanese government debt.

The demand has helped revive the European CLO market, boosting issuance in the second quarter to its highest level since the global financial crisis.

However, the entrance of Japanese buyers has raised questions around whether European issuance can service the appetite of the investor base.

"None of these deals look like they will be materially upsized," said a second investor. "And it's really not a lot of paper, especially if you have Japanese buyers looking to buy." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Julian Baker)