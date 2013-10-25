* Euro CLO volumes will beat most optimistic estimates
* Leverage climbing but still below U.S. numbers
* Overlaps show collateral sourcing still a problem
* Secured bonds still help to make economics work
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - European CLO new issuance is
approaching EUR5bn, the upper end of initial predictions and
while the market is maturing - with leverage climbing towards US
levels - a lack of collateral means the managers are buying many
of the same loans, and increasingly turning to senior secured
bonds to meet return targets.
EUR4.46bn has priced so far, while at least two other deals
should price before the end of October.
Deutsche Bank is on the verge of selling Grosvenor Park
2013-1 for CQS, which will add EUR362.18m. All tranches,
including the equity, are now subject. Credit Suisse is also set
to price Avoca Capital CLO X for Avoca this month, adding
EUR310.5m.
Deals from Babson, NIBC, ICG, and Cairn could also price
before year-end, while PineBridge and 3i are working on deals.
RBS wrote in January that "If the asset-liability economics
permit and issues such as retention rules can be resolved, we
anticipated anywhere in the region of EUR3bn to EUR5bn of
leveraged loan CLO issuance in 2013".
Leverage in European CLOs has been creeping up towards US
levels, according to research from Morgan Stanley, with an
increase from five times, at the reopening of the market in
February, to 9.2 times in the most levered deal so far, Herbert
Park for GSO, arranged by Deutsche Bank.
Grosvenor Park continues the leverage trend, at 9.01 times
levered. However, the peak of European CLO 2.0 leverage remains
below the median leverage of pre-crisis European deals (9.5x) or
the median leverage in the US post-crisis (9.8x), according to
Morgan Stanley figures.
Despite the higher leverage, collateral quality in the new
deals may be better than old, with S&P saying it observes higher
percentages of core countries and core industries in deals this
year.
"Unsurprisingly, the major difference between the geographic
distribution of CLO 2.0 and CLO 1.0 transactions is that more
CLO 2.0 portfolios are invested in German borrowers, and less
with Spanish borrowers," said the agency.
"The collateral portfolios for European CLO 2.0 transactions
contain a larger percentage of assets invested in the most
common industries such as healthcare, cable and satellite
television, and telecommunications."
CONSTRAINED OPTIONS
The different collateral profile of the new issue market may
be driven by the shape of the primary leveraged loan market as
much as by active choices made by collateral managers. Put
simply; loan investors have to buy the market just to stay
invested.
Primary leveraged loans supply in 2013 is just EUR28bn.
Morgan Stanley's analysis shows collateral overlap between new
European CLOs as high as 42%. Of the deals where detailed
collateral information is available, only St Paul's II exhibits
average overlap less than 20%, and this is because it refinanced
the pre-crisis Eurocredit Opportunities Parallel Funding I. Even
then, it shares 17.6% overlap with GSO's Herbert Park.
Many of the deals have opted to include large buckets for
senior secured bonds to improve manager flexibility, speed ramp
up periods, and deliver better returns. Some deals are totally
agnostic over whether their exposures are in bond or loan
format, provided they are senior secured, rather than
"traditional" unsecured high yield bonds issued from a HoldCo.
Morgan Stanley's analysis lays out the improved economics
clearly.
In Pramerica's Dryden XXVII, the weighted average spread of
the loans is 4.38% while the weighted average coupon of the
bonds is 8.95%. In GSO's Grand Harbour I, it is 4.49% for loans
and 7.04% for loans. Later issues see a smaller, but still
substantial difference - 3i's Harvest VII, priced in August and
closed in September, features a 4.51% spread in the loan bucket
and 5.13% coupon for the bonds.
Morgan Stanley model a hypothetical deal, showing increasing
equity internal rate of return (IRR) under different proportions
of bonds, from 9.8% IRR assuming 1% bonds, up to 12.3% assuming
26% bonds. New deals have been targeting at least 12% equity
IRR, based on the hurdle rates for collateral managers to get
outperformance fees.
However, the Morgan Stanley piece also notes historical
average recovery rates for senior secured bonds is around 55%,
against 70% for European senior secured loans (although the
security level is the same, loans typically have stronger
covenant packages and more flexibility around restructuring,
enforcement or forbearance.)
