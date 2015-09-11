LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market roared into action this week as issuers seized the chance to secure funding while conditions remain supportive.

Euro-denominated supply for September so far has surpassed 15bn, with five borrowers on Thursday alone raising 7.2bn - just shy of last week's entire total.

The activity is reminiscent of March's dizzy highs which saw a whopping 43.7bn of deals, including market firsts such as GDF's zero coupon bond.

After every serious party comes a hangover, however, and a serious bout of volatility put a firm stop to the post-ECB bond buying boom in European corporate issuance.

"Several deals came in quick succession earlier in the year from issuers who were just taking advantage of pricing and maturity flexibility to get long-dated, low coupon deals done - most of those are trading well below par now," said James Vokins, credit portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

Investor memories are typically short, but despite the currently strong backdrop and an abundance of cash on the buyside, there are signs that the market could soon struggle to absorb the onslaught of deals.

STAY VIGILANT

"There is still some caution from investors, despite their cash overhang. Having said that, we're seeing premiums coming down to an average of 10bp on most deals, and pricing can still get tightened from good starting points," said Brendan Moran, global co-head, corporate origination, debt capital markets at Societe Generale.

As issuance ramps up, demand has already become less vibrant compared to the blowout books from earlier in the week, potentially an early warning sign of indigestion.

Energias de Portugal on Thursday, for example, showed that hybrid bonds are no longer the market darlings, after leads were unable to tighten guidance from initial price thoughts. And demand - despite the deal being twice covered - still fell short of expectations.

"It shows that the appetite is not quite there yet for riskier assets. It's unusual not to see any price traction from IPTs, even in this market," one syndicate banker said.

US COMEBACK?

Bankers expect this month's euro-denominated corporate volumes to reach 45bn as US borrowers return to the market. That would mark a 10bn increase from last September's total.

Options to print more flexible maturities are a key driver for US companies considering selling euro deals. Such issuance remains attractive for certain names on a relative spread basis, bankers said, despite a deterioration in the basis swap between euros and US dollars.

"It's still early days but with such a clear divergence of monetary policy between the two regions there is very little reason to believe this phenomenon will stop any time soon," Vokins said.

"But it is up to syndicate desks and investors to be more selective about deals. There needs to be more discipline about making sure new issues are priced well and being brought to the market for the right reasons." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)