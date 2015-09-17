LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market
reached saturation point this week, after a heavy bout of supply
and a risk-off investor approach soured the post-summer market
after just two weeks.
But many bankers were left scratching their heads over how
quickly the fatigue set in, especially in light of March's
blowout volumes which saw issuers print a whopping 43.7bn of
deals without a pausing for breath.
"The market was stronger in March, but now there's a general
weakness and fears over rising interest rates. And all this is
not helped by the cavalier approach of pushing size and printing
jumbo deals on the same day - it's breaking the market," one
syndicate official said.
Bankers expect this month's euro-denominated corporate
volumes to reach 45bn, a 10bn increase from last September's
total.
TOO MUCH TOO SOON
Corporate syndicate teams have been firing on all cylinders
since the start of the month, and issuance peaked last week when
over 7bn of supply was issued in just one day.
As a consequence, spreads on both new and outstanding deals
from this month's corporate calendar have widened as much as
20bp.
New issue premiums too have reached around 15bp-20bp, up
from last week's circa 10bp.
"The corporate sector needs to reprice; it has been trying
to pay the same or lower NIPs than SSA issuers on recent deals,
and this just doesn't work any more," one syndicate manager
said.
"Corporates have had it their way for years now. They just
can't accept that it's not a sellers' market anymore, which is
why all the deals have flopped post-issue."
Telefonica's 1.477% September 2021 paper, for example, is
bid 22bp wider versus swaps than last Monday's reoffer level,
while the yield on Energias de Portugal's hybrid jumped to 5.78%
on Monday, according to Tradeweb prices, having priced last week
at 5.50%.
"There's been too much supply and not enough inflows.
Investors are staying sidelined out of choice; there is a wall
of cash to use, but with the threat of rate hikes and such poor
secondary market performances, it's not a compelling picture,"
said Nicolas Trindade, portfolio manager at AXA.
HYBRIDS APPROACHED WITH CAUTION
As with senior deals, bankers say that tougher market
conditions will also make subordinated paper noticeably more
expensive to issue.
Hybrid bonds were the market darlings earlier this year.
March alone saw 7.8bn sold, the highest ever monthly issuance
total, according to IFR data.
But the EDP hybrid saw investors push back on pricing, while
demand for the once-favoured instruments was lacklustre.
For OMV's planned hybrid next week, then, timing could be
everything, as appetite for the product remains relatively
untested in the post-summer session.
The oil and gas company, rated A3/A- by Moody's/Fitch at the
senior level, is expected to print a 1.5bn dual-tranche with
six and 10-year call dates, according to a lead banker.
"Pricing expectations have changed drastically since Total
did its hybrid in February: interest rates have risen and so
have the senior/sub differentials," a DCM official said.
"For those looking for sweet pricing, it's over."
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)