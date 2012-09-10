* BANESTO ENDS SPANISH SECOND TIER BOND DROUGHT
* INTESA CAPITALISES ON PERIPHERAL RALLY
* HYPO NOE SAILS THROUGH ROARING MARKET
* CREDIT AGRICOLE TESTS NEW COVERED STRUCTURE
* JULIUS BAER, SCOR FIRE UP SWISS HYBRID MARKET
* BFCM REVISES SAMURAI GUIDANCE
* EU TO PROPOSE STEPS TO KEEP ECB FROM DOMINATING REGULATOR
* BNPP CAPITALIZES ON US SENTIMENT TURNAROUND
* LEASEPLAN HOPES TO SWIM IN BUSY MARKET
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Some of Europe's more difficult
financial names are out in force in the senior and covered bond
markets on Monday as they seek to make the most of the strong
market backdrop brought on by Mario Draghi last week.
Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto), LeasePlan,
Intesa Sanpaolo and BBVA all opened books for new issues this
morning, and by and large, investor reception had been warm.
"Issuers and syndicates alike are cognisant of the fact that
there is quite a lot of event risk this week including the
German vote on the ESM and the Dutch election, so are making the
most of the strong tone," said a syndicate banker. "I expect to
see more supply tomorrow but things will slow down on
Wednesday."
And while investor reception for the trickier names in the
financial space has been good, bankers agreed that not everyone
was participating in the market.
"There are some accounts that are not buying into the rally
and won't buy peripheral names," said a head of FIG syndicate.
"That list is getting smaller at the margin and those who have
capacity to buy and want to buy are doing so in substantial
size."
Another FIG banker agreed, saying that there was still a
"dispersion of views among the investor base."
The financial sector was trading more or less in line with
broader credit this morning. The Senior Financials index was 2bp
wider at 206bp having dropped below the 200bp for the first time
since March 21 prior to the payroll number on Friday. The spread
to the Main remained below the 80bp level, having been at 100bp
this time last week. The Subordinated was 2bp wider at 337bp,
with Friday's close being the lowest since the beginning of
April.
Banesto breaks Spanish second tier bond drought
Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito, (Banesto) opened books for
a long four-year covered bond on Monday, the first deal from a
second-tier peripheral financial borrower in over six months.
By midday the orderbook had surpassed EUR700m with well over
60 accounts participating.
Lead managers Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS are
gauging investor demand at 395bp area over mid-swaps, 160bp more
than what it paid for four-year money back in February.
According to analysts at ING, Banesto's covered bonds trade
80bp wider than the Cedulas Hipotecarias of parent Banco
Santander in the January 2016s and 60bp wider for the March
2017s.
"This is the widest level recorded in the history of the
bonds," they said.
"The main reason for today's wide spread levels is the
stronger performance of Banco Santander's covered bonds compared
to Banesto since the end of July."
Banesto last sold a EUR500m covered bond in February at
mid-swaps plus 235bp via Banesto, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
That bond is trading at mid-swaps plus 411bp (8:50GMT) on
the secondary market, according to Tradeweb. However, a banker
mandated for the deal said there is very little trading on
Banesto's outstanding issue.
"Investors aren't really looking for secondary levels of
Cedulas as guidance, more are thinking about the pricing
relative to the Spanish government, which is far more
transparent and meaningful," he said.
Guidance for the new deal is coming around 50bp above where
Spanish government debt is trading on Monday, which observers
estimate is offering investors a 10bp-15bp new issue premium.
"Investors are calling out for names like Banesto to access
the market thanks to our friend Mr Draghi in the ECB," said a
banker.
"The rally in the credit space is very supportive and you
only need to look at the demand for UniCredit's senior offering
to see what investors are looking for."
UniCredit sold a three-year EUR1bn senior unsecured bond at
mid-swaps plus 390bp last week that later tightened in by 50bp
in the secondary market.
Intesa capitalises on peripheral rally
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is returning
to the senior market on Monday to take advantage of a roaring
credit rally that has drawn peripheral issuers from the
financial, corporate and SSA sectors back into the market.
The four-year trade is the second senior unsecured deal from
an Italian bank in under a week, and will price 65bp inside
where Intesa priced a one-year shorter issue in July and 45bp
inside where UniCredit printed a EUR1bn three-year last week.
UniCredit SpA sold its benchmark before the ECB announcement
at mid-swaps plus 390bp, having attracted over EUR2bn in orders.
It priced 5bp through where Intesa's July 2015 bond was bid in
the secondary market at the time.
The UniCredit bond is trading 9bp wider on the day, but is
still way inside its original reoffer level at mid-swaps +325bp
on the bid. Meanwhile, Intesa's five-year CDS has rallied by
just over 100bp since the beginning of the month and was quoted
at 329bp, according to Markit.
The new Intesa four-year was initially marketed at mid-swaps
plus 355bp area but guidance was later tightened to plus 345bp
as orders flooded in. Books closed at EUR3.25bn before
reconciliation with more than 300 accounts participating.
Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley are acting as lead managers on the new issue.
At mid-swaps plus 345bp, observing bankers estimated the
deal will pay a new issue premium of around 15bp.
The new four-year offering is Intesa's second visit to the
market in as many months.
In July, it sold a EUR1bn three-year senior note at
mid-swaps plus 410bp on the back of EUR2.25bn of demand.
Hypo Noe sails through roaring market
German Hypo Noe is offering investors one of the only
opportunities to buy Triple A rated secured credit on Monday as
peripheral borrowers fill the market looking to take advantage
of the post-ECB rally.
The EUR500m seven-year covered deal, rated Aaa by Moody's,
is set to price at mid-swaps plus 32bp, 3bp inside initial price
guidance on the back of nearly EUR1bn of demand.
Some 80 accounts have participated in the issue that is
offering investors around a 3bp-4bp new issue premium.
German and Austrian accounts are set to take about 70% of
the bonds with solid demand coming from UK and Nordic buyers.
Lead managers looked to the bank's outstanding 10-year deal
that was trading in the 40s over swaps, having priced in May at
plus 88bp via Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, HSBC, UniCredit and
Erste.
"We figured a seven-year should come around mid 30s allowing
for a new issue premium," said a banker.
Credit Agricole tests new covered structure
Credit Agricole SFH lured EUR1.7bn of orders for its
inaugural EUR1bn no-grow seven-year euro benchmark transaction
from its new public sector programme.
The French issuer opened books at mid-swaps plus 50bp-55bp
via Credit Agricole CIB, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Erste, LBBW
and Lloyds.
The pricing was later set at the tight end of the range,
mid-swaps plus 50bp, with more than 100 accounts participating.
Leads looked to BNP Paribas' SCF June 2016 which was bid at
a z-spread of 24bp as well as its February 2020 at 52bp over.
Credit Agricole's outstanding June 2018 was also referenced
and was bid at mid-swaps plus 40bp, as was its December 2021
that was at 54bp. This suggests a seven-year would come at 47bp,
indicating a new issue premium of around 3bp.
Syndicate bankers involved differed on whether the quick
execution process was a benefit or a hindrance to what is the
first deal out of a brand new programme.
"There were a number of accounts that didn't have lines
cleared for the credit so it would have been good to give them
an opportunity to participate," said one.
Another, though, highlighted the benefits of the quick
process which was successful despite a significant amount of
competing supply.
The issue size was capped at EUR1bn due to the volume of
available collateral.
The new public sector Obligations Foncieres will be backed
by export finance loans guaranteed by export credit agencies.
Credit Agricole is the sixth issuer to sell a public sector deal
in France and follows DEXMA, CFF, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and Credit Mutuel Arkea.
BFCM revises Samurai guidance
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel has revised the guidance
on its 5-part Samurai issue set to price on Thursday, September
13, this week.
Joint leads Daiwa and Nomura have cut 7bp off the tight ends
and 3bp off the wide sides from the preliminary guidance,
leaving a new 10bp range in the guidance for the five tranches.
The refined guidance is at OS+67bp-77bp for the 2-year,
OS+77bp-87bp for the 3-year and OS+87bp-97bp for the 5-year. The
3-year FRN is at 3m+92bp-102bp and the 5-year FRN at
3mL+102bp-112bp.
Julius Baer, SCOR fire up Swiss hybrid market
Swiss investors will be served a healthy supply of hybrid
instruments this week after Swiss private bank Julius Baer and
SCOR began sounding out new issues on Monday morning.
Bank Julius Baer, which late last week roadshowed a possible
Swiss franc hybrid capital bond in Switzerland, was heard
sounding out a possible 5.25-5.5% coupon for a perpetual
non-call 5.5-year deal on Monday morning.
Lead managers Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and ZKB
subsequently opened books on a minimum CHF200m PNC5.5yr hybrid
style deal at 5.375% indicative coupon/yield.
The sounding range gives the new deal a mid-swaps plus
482bp-507bp spread, a level which puts it very much in line with
the French reinsurer if it comes at the tighter end, although
they are completely different animals.
The capital increase is to fund the acquisition of Merrill
Lynch's international wealth-management business outside the US
from Bank of America. The transaction could result in a decline
in Julius Baer's strong regulatory capital ratios.
On 28 August, Moody's assigned a first-time long-term issuer
rating of A1 to Bank Julius Baer & Co. AG, Zurich (BJB), on
review for downgrade following Moody's 15 August 2012 action on
its long-term bank deposit rating to A1 from Aa3. Both are on
review for further downgrade.
Meanwhile, French reinsurance company SCOR opened books on a
CHF175m minimum - from initial CHF100m+ - perpetual non-call
5.75-year non-step transaction via BNP Paribas and UBS.
The deal, which has a reset feature at the first call date
on June 8 2018, is being marketed at 5.25%, which is equivalent
to around 481bp area over mid-swaps.
It is similar to a previous perpetual done by SCOR in
January 2011, which also had cash cumulative coupon deferral
features, and did not step-up. The issuer can only pay coupons
and call the deal if it does not breach its Solvency ratio.
Prior to those deals, the most recent financial hybrid in
the Swiss market was Swiss Re, which in January this year
brought a CHF320m PNC5.5yr 7.25% deal via BNPP/CS/DB/UBS, which
priced at MS+672bp. There was also the special case of the
Credit Suisse CoCos in March, where SFr700m 10NC5 7.125% deeply
subordinated Buffer Capital Notes were priced at mid-swaps plus
668.5bp.
EU to propose steps to keep ECB from dominating regulator
The European Union will propose a panel of experts to
adjudicate banking rule breaches, as an extra layer of
protection so that the European Central Bank cannot impose its
will on the pan-EU banking regulator when the ECB takes over
supervision of euro zone banks, writes Reuters' Huw Jones.
Under a proposed banking union for the euro zone countries,
the ECB is meant to take over primary supervisory power for the
6,000 banks in the 17 countries using the euro.
But the 10 EU countries which do not use the single currency
- including Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre - fear
that would allow the ECB to impose its will on the European
Banking Authority, the regulator for the entire 27-member bloc.
The EBA decides rules for EU banks based on "qualified
majority" voting, which depends on the size of member countries.
It deals with rule breaches and action in emergency situations
under a system that gives each country a single vote.
A draft law that EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
will unveil on Wednesday, seen by Reuters, says the ECB "will
coordinate the position of euro area members of the EBA... in
supervisory matters," suggesting euro zone states would vote as
a bloc.
However, the EBA would employ a committee of impartial
experts to rule on breaches of EU banking rules by any member
state and on actions taken in emergency situations, and the EBA
would have to hold a formal vote to overrule them.
That "will ensure that euro area member states cannot have a
blocking minority in case of actions taken against one of them",
the draft law said.
It was not immediately clear whether the safeguards outlined
in the draft law, if approved, would be enough to ease concerns
in Britain that the euro zone countries would ride roughshod
over the bloc's banking rules.
EBA REMAINS A PLAYER
The draft reveals that the London-based EBA will remain a
significant player after the supervisory shake up, easing
concerns that the ECB would simply swallow up the watchdog,
which would erode national and pan-EU supervisory powers.
Germany had wanted to see the EBA downgraded, privately
citing disappointment with its efforts to "stress test" EU
lenders, which failed to reassure markets and investors.
Britain sought safeguards to stop the euro zone banking union
countries from blocking pan-EU rules and unfairly bolstering
euro zone lenders.
Big, cross-border banks who have operations inside and
outside the euro zone are worried about regulations becoming
fragmented by overlapping authority between the ECB and EBA.
The draft proposed by Barroso is likely to see changes by EU
states and the European Parliament, who have the final say,
before it becomes law sometime in 2013.
Among other safeguards in the law, the EBA will be required
to include two non-euro countries on its six-member management
board.
The EBA will also have "powers to act in cases the ECB does
not intend to comply with an EBA decision," the document said.
The central bank would have to "explain its reasons" if it
refuses to comply with an action by the EBA to settle a
disagreement or address an emergency situation.
"In that unlikely case... EBA can adopt an individual
decision addressed to the financial institution concerned."
BNPP capitalizes on US sentiment turnaround
BNNP Paribas took advantage of a US investor rush for European
bank securities last week and returned to the Yankee bond market
for the first time in 16 months with a US$1.25bn five-year
offering.
The self-led deal attracted more than US$4bn of demand, as
US bond buyers went on the hunt for European Yankee bonds after
ECB president Mario Draghi announced a bond-buying plan for
eurozone peripheral nations.
The deal signals a remarkable turnaround in the treatment of
European Yankee banks in the US market by investors.
"A month ago I would have been shocked to see BNP Paribas
come to market, but with Draghi's comments, the macro tail risk
seems to have been addressed in a way that bondholders are
comfortable, at least for the time being, in going back to
assessing yankee bank debt in terms of the issuer's
fundamentals," said David Knutson, senior Financial Institution
Group analyst at Legal and General Investment Management
America.
BNP pounced on the market after seeing spreads on its
outstanding 3.6% of 2016 Yankees tighten by about 20bp during
the week.
It went out with initial price thoughts of 185-190bp,
tightened in to guidance of 180bp and launched at 178bp.
At that price, the deal swapped to euros around flat to
possibly as much as 20bp cheaper than what it would have to pay
for a new euro deal, and offered about a 15bp-20bp new issue
concession to its outstanding US dollar denominated 2016s .
That kind of pricing is sure to spur on other European banks
to tap the US market, especially after seeing their spreads
tighten in some cases by more than 100bp since mid-July.
"I think just about every non-US bank will look at the
market because since mid-summer it has been a one-way freight
train tighter in spreads for the sector," said David DiNanno,
head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse in New York.
The spread tightening has gone a long way to making the US
dollar market economically attractive to more European banks.
In the second quarter and during the summer the blue-chip
European banks were getting far better pricing in euros than
dollars, despite reasonably attractive basis swap levels.
One definitely in the calendar is Royal Bank of Scotland
Group PLC. It served notice last week that it will be coming to
the US dollar market in the near future with a benchmark deal, a
financing which is separate to the jumbo liability management
exercise on GBP16.6bn equivalent of euro, sterling and dollar
senior debt by its RBS bank operating subsidiary.
LeasePlan hopes to swim in busy market
LeasePlan Corp, rated Baa2/BBB+/A-, on Monday opened books
on a EUR500m four-year bond, hoping not to be eclipsed by a
plethora of other deals flooding the market on the same day.
The car leasing group mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING and
Societe Generale to lead manage the issue and started taking
indications of interest at initial price thoughts in the
mid-swaps plus 180bp area shortly after 07.15GMT.
By mid-morning, a strong response from investors had enabled
leads to tighten guidance to the mid-swaps plus 170bp area on
the back of a book in excess of EUR800m.
LeasePlan, which is based in the Netherlands but has
operations all over Europe, was last in the bond market in
January this year, when it issued a 4.125% August 2013 bond
which was trading around 115bp over mid-swaps prior to the
announcement of the latest deal on Monday.
The new bond will extend the issuer's curve beyond a 3.875%
September 2015, which was issued in September 2010 and which was
trading around 149.5bp over swaps, pre-announcement.
Based on this and the other outstanding deals, bankers said
that the new issue premium implied by the revised guidance was
around 5bp-10bp.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Julian Baker, Helene
Durand, Alex Chambers)