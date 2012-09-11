* Sabadell limps through weaker market

* MPS shows market rally limits

* Bawag proves immune to weaker market

* AXA to ride the covered wave

* ANZ National draws support for euro offering

* Intesa dazzles market with peripheral blowout

* Ambitious BBVA caught up in softer market

* Banesto ends second-tier peripheral drought

* Solid Hypo Noe satisfies core appetites

* Credit Agricole sells inaugural public-sector covered

* LeasePlan makes timely return

* CBA extends world tour with USD3.25bn print

* Banesto launches new liability

* UK bank outlook negative on margin, cost risk - Moody's

By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Five financial borrowers are keeping the primary market alive on Tuesday, despite the wider credit space showing signs of fatigue.

Two struggling peripherals, Spanish Sabadell and Italian Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are highlighting the uphill battle troubled issuers face in selling deals, even with the ECB providing a back-stop bid to their sovereigns.

Sabadell joined the dash of peripheral financial borrowers looking to take advantage of the ongoing post-ECB rally this week and is poised to issue EUR500m of two-year debt in its first covered bond deal since February.

Lead managers Barclays, Commerzbank and Credit Suisse are facing slightly softer conditions than Banesto enjoyed on Monday for its EUR500m four-year, which lured in EUR700m of orders and priced at mid-swaps plus 395bp.

Sabadell has only managed to reach subscription in its latest update on the deal that was marketed at mid-swaps plus 375bp area, which offers around 125bp over underlying Spanish Bonos.

Sabadell opted for a two-year maturity to avoid paying a higher absolute yield further out the curve and also to offer investors an even less risky tenor than Banesto's issue. "We saw that Banesto didn't exactly fly out the door so we thought it might be better to go for a slightly shorter maturity," said a banker.

"The deal is going ok-ish," said a banker. "The backdrop is a bit more difficult than it was yesterday and I think we are seeing investors taking it easy today."

On Tuesday, European credit markets opened with a continuation of the marginal corrective widening that has been in place since the weaker than expected US Non-farm Payrolls number on Friday afternoon.

One of the major risk events this week is the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the ESM, scheduled for Wednesday.

Despite this background noise, market observers say a number of other peripheral banks are looking to access the market in the coming days.

Bankinter is rumoured to be looking for an attractive window, as bankers say they are encouraging Spanish issuers to coordinate their approach to avoid congestion.

In February, Sabadell leaned on domestic support to sell a EUR1.2bn three-year Cedulas Hipotecarias at mid-swaps plus 250bp, some 125bp inside where its current offering is expected to price. On Tuesday that deal was trading at mid-swaps plus 428bp, according to Tradeweb.

MPS SHOWS MARKET RALLY LIMITS

A new euro senior unsecured transaction for Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is struggling to gain momentum as investors draw the line at more difficult credits.

The world's oldest bank opened books on a new two-year senior trade at mid-swaps plus 450bp area on Tuesday via Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, MPS and Natixis, but at the last update, orders had only made it to some EUR400m. The deal is the first time MPS has sold a public transaction since a EUR1.25bn two-year priced at the end of February at 365bp over swaps.

Investors' response is in sharp contrast to the reception given to Intesa Sanpaolo's EUR1.25bn four-year priced on Monday that attracted more than EUR3.25bn of demand.

"For those investors wanting to take peripheral exposure, they are doing so via names like Intesa and UniCredit," said a FIG syndicate banker. "Why do you need to buy MPS, which is a basket case and still going through a restructuring that you don't know when it is going to end when you can buy names like Intesa or UniCredit?"

He added that with the 100bp-150bp tightening seen in peripheral credits over the last week, investors who had missed the rally would be reluctant to jump into new issues, especially for the more difficult names.

A EUR1bn three-year bond for national champion UniCredit priced before the ECB meeting last week came at 390bp over mid-swaps, while today's MPS is being marketed at plus 450bp area, which sums up the extent of the tightening seen over recent days. A banker away from the trade estimated around 50bp of new issue premium. According to Markit, there is a gap of over 240bp between the two issuer's five-year CDS.

Investor response to MPS is similar to what more difficult Spanish credits such as Banco Sabadell and Banesto have been faced with. Sabadell is currently marketing a EUR500m two-year covered bond, which at the last update was only just nearing subscription.

"The market has found the line and investors are thinking about credit risk, not just pricing," the banker said.

LTRO NET NOT ENOUGH

It appears that even though the MPS transaction falls within the LTRO safety net, this has not given investors quite enough comfort. "The fact that they can finance themselves does not mean they have enough capital," another banker said. "Who's to say that you won't end up being hair-cut further down the road. In a way, I would argue there is more clarity with the Spanish banks, where they are much further down the road in terms of sector restructuring."

MPS posted higher-than-expected losses of EUR1.62bn in the first half of the year as a result of write-downs on goodwill and financial assets.

The bank was forced to request state aid earlier this year as it struggled with capitalisation levels. It will sell EUR3.4bn of bonds to the Italian Treasury, which includes EUR1.9bn of debt sold in order to replace Tremonti bonds it took out in 2009.

BAWAG PROVES IMMUNE TO WEAKER MARKET

Austria's Bawag is highlighting the relative immunity of core credits to the softer market tone on Tuesday and has attracted orders of EUR800m for a EUR500m covered bond.

Rated Aa2 by Moody's, the seven-year mortgage-backed deal was initially marketed at mid-swaps plus high 50s before books were opened officially at plus 57bp area via Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and RBS.

Books closed at 1015GMT and final guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 55bp.

Hypo Noe's EUR500m seven-year deal that priced at mid-swaps plus 32bp on Monday was used as a comparable, as was Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien's (RLB) EUR500m 10-year that priced last week at mid-swaps plus 42bp.

Both of those deals have performed in the secondary market, with Hypo Noe tighter by 2bp and Raiffeisen by 9bp, according to Tradeweb.

"Investors were expecting a 20bp pick-up from our comps," said a banker. "It's no surprise that a name like Bawag would find demand and I think it's certainly showing immunity to the weakening market backdrop."

This is Bawag's first visit to the market in 2012. In November last year it sold a EUR500m five-year at mid-swaps plus 52bp on the back of a EUR650m book.

AXA TO RIDE COVERED WAVE

Belgium's AXA Bank Europe has opened books for a EUR500m seven-year Obligations Foncieres covered bond at mid-swaps plus low 50s, following hot on the heels of Hypo Noe that breezed through the market a day earlier.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, ING, Natixis and RBS looked to AXA's April 2017 and November 2020 covered bonds that were bid at mid-swaps plus 33bp and plus 64bp respectively.

At a level of mid-swaps plus low 50s a banker involved in the deal said it was offering a new issue premium in low single digits.

Demand for core names is continuing unabated amidst a rush of Spanish borrowers in the market.

Austria's Hypo Noe sold a EUR500m seven-year covered bond on Monday at mid-swaps plus 32bp on a EUR1.1bn book.

Despite the deal being backed by Belgian mortgages and Belgium having introduced its own covered bond legislation, AXA Bank continues to favour the support of French investors by issuing deals under the OF framework.

ANZ DRAWS SUPPORT FOR EURO OFFERING

New Zealand-based ANZ National joined the crowded primary market on Tuesday as it seeks to sell a five-year covered bond.

Lead managers ANZ, Barclays, JP Morgan and UBS went out with initial guidance at mid-swaps plus 45bp area, which was later tightened into plus 43bp on the back of a EUR1.1bn order book.

ANZ has been absent from the euro covered bond market since March of this year, when it sold a EUR250m tap of its outstanding October 2016.

That deal attracted an order book of EUR1.3bn.

INTESA DAZZLES MARKET WITH PERIPHERAL BLOW-OUT

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, capitalised on the roaring demand for bank paper from peripheral national champions on Monday and found investors desperately scrambling to partake in its four-year trade.

The EUR1.25bn senior note attracted an orderbook that surpassed EUR3.25bn with more than 330 accounts participating.

"There's no doubt about it this was a blow-out," said a banker. "This just shows that cash is out there as long as investors are willing to pay the spread."

The new Intesa four-year was initially marketed at mid-swaps plus 355bp area but guidance was later tightened to plus 345bp as orders flooded in.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were mandated as lead managers on the new issue.

At mid-swaps plus 345bp, observing bankers estimated the deal offered a new issue premium of around 15bp.

The deal was the second senior unsecured deal from an Italian bank in under a week, but the market has moved a lot in that period.

This four year bond priced 45bp inside where UniCredit printed a EUR1bn three-year last week, but UniCredit's benchmark came before the ECB OMT announcement, at mid-swaps plus 390bp, having attracted over EUR2bn in orders.

Intesa's previous deal came in July, a two-year which this deal came 65bp inside of.

AMBITIOUS BBVA CAUGHT UP IN SOFTER MARKET

A EUR1.5bn three-year senior unsecured issue for Spanish national champion BBVA widened by as much as 20bp in the secondary market on Tuesday after getting caught up in broader softer markets.

The transaction, led by BBVA, Barclays, CA-CIB and Citigroup priced in line with guidance of 380bp over mid-swaps but drifted wider in the secondary market.

The reoffer spread equated to 429.8bp over the OBL158 and the trade was quoted in the Street this morning at 450-445bp over.

"They brought the deal on the back of the strong momentum that we saw on Santander last week but with general markets widening, this got caught up in it," said a banker. "Also, the price was not that fancy and the deal size was big versus the final book."

Another FIG banker said the issuer might have got over-ambitious after seeing the strong rally. "BBVA tends to be fairly sensible but I thought the pricing was through secondaries so maybe that went a bit too far," he said.

The Senior Financials index was 3bp wider this morning at 216bp having been below 200bp for the first time since March 21 on Friday morning. This took the spread to the Main back above the 80bp level having briefly threatened the key support of 72bp last week. The Subordinated is 2bp wider at 347bp.

The transaction was the first time BBVA had come to the senior market since a EUR2bn 18-month issue priced in February. The issuer has been less active than Santander, which has priced two new senior trades in recent weeks.

Market participants are confident that the widening seen in some of this week's issues (Intesa was around 5bp wider today) is just a blip. "The market is still in good shape I would argue and I think maybe issuers and syndicates got over their skis a bit, but for the right names at the right price, we still expect to see good demand once the big event risks of the week are out of the way," said a FIG banker.

More than 230 investors participated in the deal and final demand exceeded EUR2bn.

By region, UK/Ireland took 31%, Iberia 18%, France 15%, Italy 9%, Germany/Austria 8%, Benelux 5%, Switzerland 4%, others 4%, the Nordics 3% and the US 3%.

By investor type, asset managers took 52%, banks 18%, pension/insurance 16%, private banks 4%, hedge funds 4%, others 2%, pension funds 2%, corporates 1% and SSAs 1%.

BANESTO ENDS SECOND-TIER PERIPHERAL DROUGHT

Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto) faced an uphill climb to attract an orderbook of EUR850m for the first deal from a second-tier peripheral financial borrower in over six months.

Highlighting the ongoing struggle for non national champions, lead managers Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS priced the EUR500m long four-year deal at mid-swaps plus 395bp, in line with guidance, but some 160bp more than it paid for four-year money back in February.

The relatively modest book is in stark contrast to the EUR3.25bn orders Intesa received for a four-year senior deal and the EUR2bn plus book BBVA lured for a three-year issue during Monday's business.

Banesto came around 50bp above Spanish government debt, according to a lead, which observers estimated offered investors a 10bp-15bp new issue premium.

Bankers away from the deal praised the issuer's decision to brave the market. "The fact that Banesto is getting EUR500m in funding through the public market is nothing to be sniffed at," said a banker.

More than 90 accounts participated, with domestic accounts leading the distribution, taking 23%. Germany was 21%, US 16%, the UK 13%, Italy 8%, Denmark 5%, France 4%, Switzerland 2%, Netherlands 3%, Portugal 1.5% and other 3.5%.

By account type asset managers took 52%, banks 18%, central banks 11%, insurance companies 14% and others 5%.

Banesto's last covered deal was a EUR500m four-year sold in February at mid-swaps plus 235bp.

That bond was trading at mid-swaps plus 411bp in the secondary market, according to Tradeweb, although a lead said the bond trades only infrequently.

SOLID HYPO NOE SATISFIES CORE APPETITES

Austria's Hypo Noe benefited from the growing demand for Germanic paper among a select group of investors that are unwilling to buy into the mound of peripheral deals on offer.

The EUR500m seven-year covered deal, rated Aaa by Moody's, priced at mid-swaps plus 32bp, 3bp inside initial price guidance on the back of over EUR1bn of demand.

"This was such a solid deal from a Germanic issuer that you nearly could have forgotten about it in the peripheral rush," said a banker.

"However, a number of accounts that have cut their credit lines to peripheral banks participated in this deal."

More than 80 accounts took part in the issue which offered investors a 3bp-4bp premium as well as an attractive alternative to Bunds.

Bankers expect demand for Germanic paper to continue unabated in the coming months as a host of government guaranteed and covered bond redemptions leave investors awash with cash to spend.

German and Austrian accounts took around 70% of the bonds with solid demand coming from UK and Nordic buyers too.

Lead managers looked to the bank's outstanding 10-year deal that was trading in the 40s over swaps, having priced in May at plus 88bp.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SELLS INAUGURAL PUBLIC SECTOR COVERED

Credit Agricole SFH joined the flood of FIG issuers in the market on Monday and managed to lure EUR1.5bn of orders for its inaugural EUR1bn no-grow public sector covered bond.

More than 81 accounts participated in the offering that priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp, having been initially marketed at mid-swaps plus 50bp-55bp.

"The pricing was relatively attractive and for the investors that were unable to participate in the primary market, they managed to pick up some bonds in the secondary space," said a banker.

"I think we could have achieved a slightly better order book but the whole thing was a bit rushed for a debut deal."

Leads looked to BNP Paribas' SCF June 2016 which was bid at a z-spread of 24bp as well as its February 2020 at 52bp over.

Credit Agricole's outstanding June 2018 was also referenced and was bid at mid-swaps plus 40bp, as was its December 2021 that was at 54bp. This suggests a seven-year would have come at 47bp, indicating a new issue premium of around 3bp.

Domestic accounts proved most receptive to the deal and took 28% of the distribution, Germany 26%, UK 12%, MENA 13%, Switzerland 5%, Southern Europe 9% and others 7%.

By account type fund managers took 39%, banks 35%, insurance companies 15%, central banks 8%, private plans 3% and others 1%.

The new public sector Obligations Foncieres will be backed by export finance loans guaranteed by export credit agencies. Credit Agricole is the sixth issuer to sell a public sector deal in France and follows DEXMA, CFF, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Mutuel Arkea.

LEASEPLAN MAKES TIMELY RETURN

Dutch fleet management and financial services company LeasePlan priced its third senior unsecured transaction of the year on Monday, taking advantage of the strong market backdrop that saw more than EUR14bn-equivalent of supply from financial institutions and corporates.

The EUR500m no-grow four-year trade via BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING and Societe Generale attracted EUR1.3bn of demand and the final book comprised 140 orders.

After books opened with initial price thoughts of 180bp over mid-swaps, demand grew quickly to in excess of EUR800m, allowing the lead managers to revise guidance to 175bp area and finally price the deal at 172bp over. The price revision was in contrast with other deals priced on Monday.

The closest comparable was LeasePlan's September 2015 outstanding issue that was quoted at a Z-spread of 157bp-151bp. The final new issue premium was estimated to be around 5bp-10bp at the revised guidance of 175bp and slightly less at the final pricing. The new September 2016 extends the issuer's curve by a year, as its longest outstanding was the September 2015 priced in September 2010.

LeasePlan issued two benchmarks earlier on this year, a EUR700m November 2013 FRN that came in February at Euribor plus 250bp and a EUR500m three-year fixed-rate issue that was printed in January at just over 279bp over mid-swaps. The spread achieved on the latest deal shows the strong performance in the name. Unlike most European financial institutions, which have seen their ratings spiral downwards, LeasePlan's BBB+ S&P rating was put on positive outlook.

Asset managers took 73%, insurance companies 9%, central banks/SSA 3%, banks 13%, others 2%. By geography, France took 34%, Germany/Austria 17%, the UK 14%, Switzerland 8%, the Nordics 9%, Iberia 2%, Benelux 11% and others 5%.

CBA EXTENDS WORLD TOUR WITH USD3.25bn PRINT

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Aa2/AA-/AA-) extended its international funding trip overnight as the Aussie major took full advantage of a red hot US dollar market, writes IFR's John Weavers.

CBA raised USD3.25bn in total via a three-tranche, senior unsecured transaction arranged by Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and CBA's own syndication team.

The USD1bn three-year floating-rate, the USD1bn 1.25% three-year fixed-rate and the USD1.25bn 1.90% five-year fixed-rate notes priced at three-month Libor plus 80bp, mid-swaps plus 80bp (Treasuries plus 95bp) and Treasuries plus 130bp, respectively.

In local spread terms, the three-year pieces came around 117bp wide of BBSW and the five-year 160bp over.

Six days earlier, ANZ printed a similar USD3bn three-tranche transaction although its two three-year notes were in covered bond format and priced at 61bp over three-month Libor and mid-swaps, respectively.

CBA managed to achieve slightly better pricing than ANZ's USD750m five-year senior unsecured bond that issued 135bp wide of Treasuries.

CBA had initially launched a three and five-year fixed-rate deal before adding the three-year floater on the back of a reverse enquiry.

This latest transaction adds to its recent run of foreign issuance that has centred on new three-year paper.

Last Friday (September 7) CBA printed a EUR750m (USD960m) three-year FRN, while on August 29 CBA revisited the sterling market with another three-year floater, for GBP300m.

Six days before that (August 23) CBA issued a well-received GBP750m 14-year covered bond.

CBA's fiscal year 2012-2013 began on July 1 and, while no annual funding target was released, expectations are centring on total bond issuance of around AUD25bn.

It has now raised AUD5.95bn-equivalent.

CBA has issued nothing at home since July 1, although it launched a hybrid Tier 1 note (PERLS VI) last week the margin on which is due to be set later today.

Price talk was heard at 380bp-400bp over BBSW with the deal expected to come in well above its indicative AUD750m launch.

BANESTO LAUNCHES NEW LM

Banesto launched an any and all liability management exercise on Tuesday to bolster its capital structure only a day after it issued a EUR500m four-year covered bond.

Banesto is looking to buy back EUR52m of its 10-year Tier 1 EUR125m notes at a price of 52.00 and EUR120m of its 5.5% EUR200m notes at 61.00.

"Like many other Spanish issuers that have come before it, Banesto is looking to optimise its capital structure through the buy-back of Tier 1 capital below par," said a banker on the deal.

"The issuer owns the remaining bonds that are not being sold and sees value in buying back these outstanding notes in order to make a P&L gain in the future."

The Banesto offer ends at 17:00CET on September 21 and will settle on September 26.

The Banesto announcement came hot on the heels of the issuer's EUR500m four-year covered bond offering that was priced at mid-swaps plus 395bp on Monday.

ECB ENCUMBRANCE COULD BE KEY FOR RATINGS, SAYS S&P

Banks' reliance of collateralised funding via the ECB's LTRO and the resulting overburdening of their balance sheets could become the most significant determinant to S&P's ratings analysis, the agency said in a research note.

However, it added that rising bank asset encumbrance is not the sole determinant of ratings and has to be considered in a broader context.

The issue of asset encumbrance has come to the fore in 2011 and 2012, leading covered bond investors to seek greater detail on cover pools, insist on the replacement of non-performing assets and push for potential minimum levels of overcollateralisation.

In December and February, the ECB ploughed EUR1trn of three-year funding into European banks at an interest rate of 1% to counter frozen interbank lending and dampen tensions on eurozone bond markets that threatened to tear the bloc apart.

S&P estimates that the issuance of covered bonds and securitised assets that can be retained on banks' balance sheets for central bank borrowing could represent as much as 25% of recent bond volumes across Europe. This situation has become more pronounced in peripheral European jurisdictions, where they have come to rely almost completely on ECB support.

"Other financing, in particular collateralised central bank borrowing, can also be a more significant contributor to the overall degree of encumbrance on a bank's balance sheet and, consequently, to our analysis and ratings," S&P said.

The size of banks' covered bond issues was also flagged as a factor that is affecting asset encumbrance. According to S&P the size of covered bonds has risen by about 50% annually over the past four years.

In that time, European banks have come to rely on them as their main source of public funding as the eurozone sovereign crisis effectively shut all but the best out of the senior market.

European banks' issuance of senior unsecured debt has dropped by about 30% since 2007.

UK BANK OUTLOOK NEGATIVE MARGIN, COST RISK - MOODY'S

UK bank profitability is set to stay under pressure through to 2013 as margins erode and regulatory costs rise, while an uncertain domestic economy keeps the outlook for the UK banking system negative, ratings agency Moody's said, writes Reuters' Steve Slater.

In its latest UK Banking System Outlook, Moody's on Tuesday said losses from bad loans should fall in the next 12-18 months, but may rise due to banks' heavy exposure to the UK commercial real estate market and retail and corporate loan exposures in peripheral eurozone countries.

"The continued negative outlook for the UK banking sector is driven by the UK's uncertain economic prospects, pressure on profitability and downside risks for asset quality," said Elisabeth Rudman at Moody's.

The ratings firm predicted UK banks have enough capital to absorb potential losses under its base case and adverse stress scenarios.

Profitability is likely to remain under pressure over 2012-13 due to weak net interest margins, a tough growth environment, higher regulatory and compliance costs and subdued capital market activity, Moody's said.

Their operating environment is likely to stay challenging over the next 12-18 months due to weak economic growth prospects, with economic growth expected to be "marginally positive", Moody's said.

It said cost-cutting should allow banks to counter some of the challenges they face, and other positives include strengthened capital ratios, business franchises capable of strong underlying earnings and progress in improving liquidity.