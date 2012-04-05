By Valentina Za
| MILAN, April 5
MILAN, April 5 Spain's disappointing bond
auction is expected to fuel appetite for safer German debt at a
10-year bond sale next week while nervous investors are likely
to demand higher yields from Italy when it offers short-term
bonds on Thursday.
Madrid's borrowing costs rose at an auction on Wednesday and
it sold barely more than the minimum planned amount as investors
fretted about its ability to meet budget deficit goals.
Analysts see Italy as vulnerable to Spain's problems in a
week when higher-rated Austria and the Netherlands are also set
to tap markets with relatively small bond issues. Total supply
is estimated at up to 14.8 billion euros.
"Next week's supply story is all about Italy and Germany,"
said Matteo Regesta, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London.
Concerns about the funding abilities of weaker euro zone
members pushed their bond yields sharply higher ahead of the
long Easter weekend, and drove Germany's 10-year yields to their
lowest level since November.
"The Spanish sale will have repercussions on next week's
auctions. Widening spreads favour Germany, spurring demand
regardless of the falling yields," said ING strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
The risk premium Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds pay over
German Bunds rose on Thursday, with the yield gap between
Italian BTP bonds and Bunds hitting its highest level since
mid-February at 380 basis points.
REFINANCING NEEDS
"Italian bonds may well cheapen more than anticipated ahead
of next week's supply following the weak Spanish sale," said
BNP's Regesta. "However, higher yields could stimulate demand
from domestic investors. I don't seen a problem with the sale
going through."
Italy is set to reopen a three-year benchmark first launched
in March for up to 3 billion euros, and offer up to 2 billion
euros split over three off-the-run bonds maturing in 2015, 2020
and 2023.
Demand from Italian banks rich in European Central Bank
liquidity has helped Italy sell around 74 billion euros in bonds
at auctions settled this year, as Rome worked its way through 90
billion euros of bonds maturing between February and April.
Reinvestment flows may also help as Italy has 15 billion
euros in BTP bonds coming due mid-April.
With a healthier banking system and a less indebted private
sector compared to Spain, Italy is seen in a better position.
However, refinancing needs stemming from its 1.6 trillion euro
bond market expose Rome to worsening funding conditions.
"The improvement in Italy's perceived creditworthiness over
the past few months is being put to the test," said Nicholas
Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"Will investors differentiate between Spain and Italy if
market conditions deteriorate further?"
AUCTIONS AT A GLANCE
-----------------------------------------------------------
DAY ISSUER MATURITY COUPON RIC MAX AMOUNT
Tue N'lands Jan-2017 2.50% 3.50
Tue Austria Nov-2022 3.40% 0.66
Tue Austria Feb-2017 3.20% 0.66
Wed Germany Jan-2022 2.00% 5.00
Thu Italy Mar-2015 2.50% 3.00
Thu Italy Nov-2015 3.00% (*)
Thu Italy Feb-2020 4.50% (*)
Thu Italy Aug-2023 4.75% (*)
(*) The three bonds will be issued for a total amount of up to 2
billion euros.